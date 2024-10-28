Jordan Card Soars In Value After Menendez Brothers Spotted Courtside
It took three decades, but a Michael Jordan card from the 1990s has grown in value after collectors noticed the infamous Menendez brothers sitting courtside.
Similar to the 1990 Hoops Mark Jackson card with the two brothers photographed watching the game, the Jordan 1994 Upper Deck Rare Air No. 89 also features the convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez.
The rise in value -- first reported by cllct.com -- comes as a new Netflix true-crime drama called "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has reignited interest in the case.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said last week that is asking a judge to re-sentence the brothers to allow them to be eligible for parole in connection with the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion.
Part of a Jordan tribute set, the card that's seen a surge in interest has been graded by PSA just 68 times with 18 earning a PSA 10 grade.
According to Card Ladder, two PSA 9 versions sold for $705 and $400 this past Saturday, beating the previous price of $225 for the card.