New Netflix Show Boosts Sales of 1990 Mark Jackson Card
The 1990 Hoops card featuring Mark Jackson has become famous, even infamous, among collectors.
It's not Jackson's rookie card or even one featuring his autograph or game-worn jersey. Cards didn't have that in those days.
Instead, card #205 has gained notoriety over the years because it features the Menendez Brothers sitting courtside in the background.
Lyle and Eric had attended a Knicks game in March 1989 — a year before they were arrested for murdering their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez — at Madison Square Garden.
Their appearance went unnoticed for decades, until a user on Reddit posted it in 2018. It instantly spread across the hobby universe.
At the time, the card went from being a quarter to $15 and beyond.
Six years after that discovery, a new Netflix true-crime drama called "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has reignited interest in the card and boosted sales once again.
There are nearly 7,100 version of the card graded by PSA, while eBay sales continue to reveal that people want this card. By comparison, only two Michael Jordan cards from the same set have been graded more.
Versions graded in a PSA 10 have risen nearly 42% in value over the last 30 days to as much as $600. The same card a month ago could be had for $350.