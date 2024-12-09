Key Cards of Dick Allen and Dave Parker, Baseball's Newest Hall of Famers
It's official. Dick Allen and Dave Parker have finally been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Last month we previewed all eight candidates on the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot, focusing on their top cardboard. Now we have a chance to focus on just the two that are headed to Cooperstown. In each case, we'll focus on their rookie card, their best card on a budget, and what I'll call here their "wild card," a non-rookie card of disproportionately high interest or value.
Dick Allen
- Rookie card: Dick's rookie card comes from the 1964 Topps set. It's in the multi-player "Rookie Stars" format that was prevalent in the set, so Dick shares the spotlight with John Herrnstein.
- Budget card: Dick's 1965 Topps card not only puts Dick front and center but also includes the glorious Topps All-Star Rookie trophy. And if that one's still too rich for your tastes, then there is always Dick's absolutely glorious 1973 Topps card with the White Sox, which was readily found, pre-announcement, in bargain bins and dollar boxes.
- Wild card: A sneaky tough Allen card (and also a very cool one) is his 1971 Topps card with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is also a "must have" if you collect cards of photographers' knees.
- Just for fun: Call me crazy, but I absolutely love Dick's 1993 Action Packed card. Even with the Hall of Fame announcement, good chance you can score this card, which I truly consider suitable for framing, for under a dollar.
Dave Parker
- Rookie card: The Cobra's rookie card, which features him solo, comes in the 1974 Topps set.
- Budget card: Parker's second year card, from the 1975 Topps set, is extremely affordable and even features a Roberto Clemente memorial armband.
- Wild card: A tough Cobra that mirrors the look of his 1975 Topps card is his 1976-77 Venezuelan Winter League sticker from his time with the Navegantes del Magallanes.
- Just for fun: For collectors interested in a signed card of the seven-time All-Star, a terrific option is his very first certified autograph card, which can be found in the 1999 Sports Illustrated "Greats of the Game" set. If non-certified autos work well with your collection, it's hard to beat the look of a signed 1982 Donruss Diamond King.
While Dick Allen passed away in 2020, thankfully the Cobra is still with us and able to enjoy his long overdue honors. As collectors, it's time for us to finally move our Allen and Parker cards into our Hall of Fame binders, boxes, and displays. Oh, and while you're at it, why not also buy a few more of their cards to celebrate their coming enshrinement alongside their fellow greats of the game! Though card prices for each of these players is sure to experience a "Hall of Fame bump," the good news is that the majority of their cards, including their rookie cards, still remain extremely affordable, particularly for collectors satisfied with mid-grade examples (e.g., PSA 4 or VG-EX).