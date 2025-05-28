Lamine Yamal and Sir Alex Ferguson Hot Cards of Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions
On May 15th, Topps released the latest edition of chrome soccer cards, with 2024/25 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions. While last year's set had the obvious headline of Lamine Yamal rookie cards, this year's has seen early trading on secondary markets in a number of different ways, including second-year cards of one Lamine Yamal. Let's take a look at some of the biggest sales in the first couple of weeks since release.
In fact, the top sale of a 2024/25 Topps Chrome UCC card so far is not even a player card. Instead, longtime Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's first-ever official autograph cards have set the bar. At writing, the top sale is of a Ferguson Auto /5, which sold for over $11,000 on May 25. One also sold two days later for just under $6,000.
Lamine Yamal has emerged as more than just a phenom. Already perhaps the best player in the world, he's gone from strength-to-strengh following his star turn for Spain in last year's UEFA Euro Championships, leading Barcelona to a domestic treble with a series of incredible performances.
Unsurprisngly, his cards have been some of the hottest in the new release. Yamal's Wonderkids insert card has seen two four-figure sales, including one for $5,000 on May 23. His Future Stars Auto /10 fetched $3,300, and one /25 went for over $2,000.
As with many soccer sets, some of the chase cards belong to legends of the game. This quad auto featuring Manchester United quartet Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, and Paul Scholes sold for $1,500 on May 19.
As for rookies, the class is headlined by Real Madrid youngster Endrick, whose Black Laser Orange Parallel Auto /25 sold for over $400. A Case hit Endick Helix insert has sold three times, per Card Ladder, with sales ranging from $300 - $620.
Fantastic Arsenal rookie Ethan Nwaneri has drawn some significant interest in the days following the release of 2024/25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions. With 102 sales registered by Card Ladder at writing, Nwaneri's top sale is for a refractor numbered /10, which sold for $1,375. This auto numbered /52 sold for $1,000 on May 20.