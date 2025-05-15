Lamine Yamal and Travis Scott Link Up for 1/1 Dual Autograph Card
Travis Scott was in Barcelona last weekend to watch 17-year old phenom Lamine Yamal lead the home team to a huge 4-3 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid. He was also there to celebrate a unique collaboration between Scott, Spotify and the European soccer giant, as Barcelona wore a special edition jersey during the game, emblazoned with Scott's Cactus Jack logo.
Yamal scored a goal and put in yet another sensational performance, as Barcelona moved closer to the La Liga title. Topps Now commemorated the meeting of the two superstars following the match, and has just announced that the release will include a 1-of-1 dual autograph card.
The card, captioned with: "The Ultimate Link Up" features Yamal and Scott posing together wearing Barcelona gear. The base card itself costs $11.99 and is available at Topps Now until 12:30, and one person who makes the purchase will receive the 1-of-1 dual auto. The release also includes foil parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and 1.
A recent article from Collecting on SI writer Clemente Lisi discussed the popularity of Scott's Cactus Jack Barcelona jersey. Per the piece: "The limited-edition Nike Barcelona home jersey – which cost $500 and sold out in minutes on May 2 – are numbered to just 1,899 pieces."
Lisi wrote on May 7: "Over the last few days, jersey collectors have been looking to add the unique kit to their collections. In fact, the jerseys are being sold on the secondary market on sites such as Stockx and eBay for thousands of dollars."
The dual auto card should be plenty valuable right away. At writing, the top Topps Now Yamal sale is for a 1/1 card commemorating his UEFA Champions League Debut. The card sold on eBay for $21,713 in May of 2024.
Travis Scott recently collaborated with Topps on a 2025 Topps Chrome WWE Cactus Jack x WrestleMania release. A signed autographed card numbered to 10 recently sold for $3,810 on eBay.