Barcelona Sporting Director Sets Lamine Yamal Challenge After Nico Williams Snub
Barcelona sporting director Deco put the pressure on Lamine Yamal to lead the Catalans to Champions League glory in the wake of Nico Williams’s failed transfer.
Although Barcelona achieved great success in the 2024–25 season, completing a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s debut campaign in charge, the Spanish giants are still in pursuit of their first Champions League title since 2015. In fact, the Catalans have not even made a Champions League final in the last decade.
The addition of Williams could have been the missing piece to finally help Barcelona get over the line in Europe. Except the Spaniard signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Bilbao despite reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the La Liga champions.
Without the marquee signing, Deco is looking at 17-year-old Yamal to carry the team across all competitions next season and beyond.
“Lamine is a phenomenon,” Deco said on an episode of De Cara Com o Cara. “[Barcelona] being the best in the world depends on him. He’ll be at Barça for the next few years, competing at the highest level, in the Champions League, in La Liga, competing with Real Madrid and the big clubs.”
Yamal already helped Barcelona win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in just his second full season with the first team. The Spain international recorded 18 goals and 21 assists across all competitions in the 2024–25 campaign. He also led Barcelona in their four victories over Real Madrid last season, bagging three goals and two assists in four Clásico appearances.
“I also say this for the Spanish national team, which will shine in tournaments because it’s very strong. He grew up in the neighborhoods of Mataró, and that’s helped him become so mature now. He understands he has a responsibility as a player,” Deco said.
Yamal is not alone in Barcelona’s plight for European success, though. The teenager has the help of Raphinha, who recorded a staggering 56 goal contributions under Flick, and Robert Lewandowski, who found the back of the net 42 times last season.
Still, all eyes will be on the young superstar as Barcelona kick off their La Liga title defense in August. Much like when Lionel Messi led the Catalans, the team’s successes and failures are now on Yamal’s shoulders.