Essential Cards of all three possible F1 2025 World Champions

As Formula One continues to grow in popularity in the US due the Netflix series "Drive to Survive" and high profile races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. Card collectors are taking notice and have flocked to cards of the three 20 somethings that have dominated the sport this year. And unlike the last few seasons (where Max Verstappen has ran away with the title) the 2025 World Championship will come down to the last race.

THREE DRIVERS, ONE WORLD TITLE...



DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!! #F1 pic.twitter.com/sDVRckTGmV — Formula 1 (@F1) November 30, 2025

"The Leader" Lando Norris

The Norris is position to win his 1st World Championship Sunday. With a podium top 3 finish on Sunday Norris is the champion. If he finishes 4th or lower he opens the door for Verstappen and Piastri. Norris has dominated F1 this season and collectors interest in his cards have continued to rise. His 2020 Topps Chrome Refractor continues to be very affordable in the $300-$400 range. His race used patch autos are also a must for collectors and go for $10,000 - $15,000.

2020 Topps Chrome F1 Lando Norris PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Topps Dynasty F1 One of One Lando Norris | Card Ladder

"The Champ" Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is the 4 time defending F1 World champ and with his victory last weekend in Qatar he has given himself an opportunity to win his 5th this weekend in Abu Dhabi.



Max with win if:

-Max wins, Norris is 4th or lower

-Max is second, Norris is 8th or lower, Piastri doesn't win

-Max is third, Norris is 9th or lower, Piastri doesn't win



Looking to maintain his status as the GOAT of 2020's F1 Max's value/standing in the hobby market has been top notch the last 5 years. Think of Verstappen as the Mahomes, Lebron, Ohatani/Judge of the F1 market. His 2020 Topps Chrome Refractor has been and remains one of the most sought after cards in the F1 market. And for the high end enthusiast 2020 Topps Dynasty F1 Max's RPA with the nasty Red Bull pathc is a must have!

2020 Topps Chrome Refractor Max Verstappen PSA 10 | Card Ladder

2020 Topps Dynasty F1 Max Verstappen Auto Glove Relic | Card Ladder

"The Wild Card" Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is the wild card in this 3 driver race. One of, if not the best up and coming drivers in F1 Piastri has a chance to jump from 3rd to 1st in the championship if:



Piastri wins, Norris is 6th or lower

Piastri is 2nd, Norris is 10th or lower and Verstappen is 4th or lower



To complicate matters more... Piastri is teammates with Norris both racing for McLaren. Does McLaren want Norris to win? Will they ask Piastri to take a back seat to Norris and take his foot off the throttle to let Norris win? These are both very real scenarios.



Piastri is the Jewel of 2023 products and has been the chase for collectors who don't want to spend big on Max and other 2020 Rookie cards. His 2023 Topps chrome Refractor continues to be a hot card and his 2023 Topps Dynasty F1 RPA's are must have for collectors especailly those cards with multi color patches.

2023 Topps Chrome F1 Oscar Piastri Refractor PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Topps Dynasty F1 Oscar Piastri Patch Auto | Card Ladder

