LeBron James Black Finite 1/1 Sells for $13,000 at Auction
When it comes to ultra-scarce parallels of modern NBA legends, the 2023 Select LeBron James Black Finite 1/1 PSA 10 is certainly up there with some of the rarest cards of the biggest names and brightest stars to ever step onto an NBA court. With that said, this past weekend saw that exact card sell via the ALT auction platform for an eye-opening $13,000 which reiterates the fact that both low-numbered higher graded cards of LeBron James and super scarce parallels from Select are still commanding serious dollars across throughout the hobby community.
RELATED: The LeBron James Card That Connects Him to Legends Past
Parallels from Select that are so rare, many collectors haven’t even seen one up close and personal with their own eyes. Select’s Black Finite parallel which are a 1/1 “blacked-out” variations of a player’s base card. In addition to the exclusivity that the 1/1 “blacked-out” variation offers collectors, having it graded and receiving a PSA 10 only adds exponential upside potential to the card’s value, hence why it recently sold for $13,000.
RELATED: The LeBron James Pose Collectors Can’t Get Enough Of
RELATED: Lebron James and Shohei Ohtani Two Monster Cards Sell
When it comes to the sale of the 2023 Select LeBron James Black Finite 1/1 PSA 10 there’s an element of context that needs to be brought into consideration that’s the fact that a $13,000 card was pulled from a mid-tier product.
A 2023 Select Basketball Hobby Box would run you about $200-$300 which when compared to the likes of National Treasures or even Flawless, that’s roughly 15-20% of what you’d spend on a hobby of either product. And by comparing the price points of the higher-end hobby boxes to Select, we can assert that even the more affordable mid-tier products can pay handsome dividends for collectors who are chasing some of the rarest cards in the marketplace.
In closing, the LeBron James Black Finite 1/1 sale only proves that Select's rarest parallels can very well compete on the same level with some of the rarest and scarcest cards of the hobby's higher-end products. So no matter if you’re a hobby purist or a retail railbird, you too could find yourself hitting a modern-day marvel and possibly taking home a Black Finite 1/1 parallel on the hobby side or a Gold Cracked Ice /10 on the retail side.