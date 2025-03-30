Lebron James and Shohei Ohtani Two Monster Cards Sell
In what seemed like the battle of the biggest, two auction houses went head-to-head last week with two monster cards. Last night, both Goldin Auctions and Heritage Auctions each closed a card that ended up going for over one million dollars (including buyer's premium).
Goldin saw their Lebron James 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite RC Patch Auto, graded a Beckett 9.5 sell for $950,000. With the buyer's premium built in, this card is a cool $1,159,000.
An absolutely amazing card to own, there is only 99 copies to exist of this version. There are only 11 graded a 9.5 with Beckett, and there are no higher grades. It doesnt seem like the 20X All NBA, 4X Finals MVP is retiring anytime soon. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reeves, and his son Bronny James by his side, Lebron and the Lakers are poised to make a run for years to come.
Over at Heritage Auction, they witnessed the already iconic 2024 Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani 50/50 PSA 9 card sell for $1,067,500 (including the buyers premium).
What makes this card so unique and desirable, is that the logoman patch is from the game where he became the first player ever to achieve the 50/50 club. The 50/50 club represents hitting 50 or more homeruns, and stealing 50 or more bases. Lastly, Ohtani joined the 50/50 club on the same night when he went 6-6 with 3 home runs and 2 stolen bases.
Coming into his eighth season Ohtani is setting records left and right. Already being a 3X MVP, World Series champion, and a member of the 50/50 club, he is also a top tier MLB pitcher. Holding onto a 38-19 career record, and a top 5 result in the Cy Young award, it's a true gift to be witnessing such greatness.
Both these players have nothing to prove, and yet with the worlds on their shoulders, they still come out to play the games they love. With records continuing to be broken, and new records being set, these million-dollar cards may just be scratching the surface.