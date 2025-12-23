The Topps Chrome LeBron James Superfractor Auto Was Pulled

Every once in a while, a card gets pulled that feels bigger than the break itself—something that captures a moment in the hobby and says something about the athlete on the front of the card. That’s exactly what happened when seller BestCardBreaks ripped open a box of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball on eBay Live and revealed a 1/1 LeBron James Superfractor autograph. As his first fully licensed Topps Chrome Lakers auto, it is very sought after—and a card that has a $500,000 bounty.

It’s also a huge moment for eBay Live, a platform that continues to grow and produce headline-making hobby moments as collectors increasingly chase grails in real time instead of at shows, shops, or private auctions. An added bonus? The hit netted a $15,000 bounty offered by eBay, making an epic pull even sweeter.

A 1/1 Pull That Matches Where LeBron Is in His Story

What makes this specific card so compelling is that it lands at the perfect moment in LeBron’s late-career arc. At age 40 and in year 22 of his NBA career, LeBron James is still somehow producing like a top-tier star.

During the 2024–25 season, LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds on 51.3% shooting, while playing nearly 35 minutes per game. He made yet another All-Star team—his 21st, extending a record that may never be touched—and remained the Lakers’ offensive engine even as the team leaned more on Anthony Davis and a growing young core.

The playoffs offered the same story: LeBron averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in the first round, including a vintage 38-point Game 3 that reminded everyone why the Lakers still trust him with every possession when the stakes rise.

A Career That Redefines the Scale of Greatness

LeBron's numbers at this stage almost defy belief. After 23 seasons with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers, he now owns career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists across more than 1,570 games. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, and the most decorated All-Star in league history.

He’s already the NBA’s all-time scoring leader—and is now days away from becoming the first player ever to hit 50,000 career points. He ranks among the top 10 all-time in points, assists, and steals, and remains the only player ever to sit simultaneously in the top 10 in points, rebounds, and assists.

By the end of 2025–26, he could lead the NBA in games played, minutes played, and field goals made, depending on health. At this point, every milestone is simply an expansion pack to the greatest résumé the league has ever seen.

Did @BestCardBreak really just pull a LeBron James Superfractor Redemption? Don’t miss the next chase, tune in on eBay Live https://t.co/q5Xzhfjz8H pic.twitter.com/b2rXC3sJ1J — eBay (@eBay) December 19, 2025

A Life-Changing Pull

Put all of that together, and the Superfractor is LeBron’s first fully licensed Topps Chrome Lakers autograph, produced during a season where he continued redefining longevity. And the fact that it was hit on eBay Live by BestCardBreaks, in real time, with thousands watching? That’s a sign of where the hobby now lives—part marketplace, part entertainment, part history-in-the-making.

If the owner ever decides to sell, the sky’s the limit; this card is a six-figure piece at minimum and would instantly become the crown jewel of whichever auction house or marketplace lands it.

