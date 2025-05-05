NBA Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels PSA 10 Cards
Last week, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels took home the George Mikan Trophy after being name the 2024/25 NBA Most Improved Player. Daniels comfortably won the vote, garnering 43 first-place votes and 332 total points to beat out Ivica Zubac and Cade Cunningham to take home the silverware. Let's take a look at the year that was for Daniels, and some of his top graded cards.
While Daniels also improved on offense, it was his standout defensive play that put him over the top for this award. The 22-year old led the league in steals by a wide margin. His 3.0 steals per game was over a steal higher than the second-highest qualified leader Nikola Jokic's 1.8. Daniels impact was also registered with a remarkable 5.8 deflections per game, the highest since tracking of the stat began.
While Daniels' top card sale of all-time is $7,596 for a 2022 Panini Prizm Black Prizm 1/1 in December of last year, let's take a look at what it's taken to acquire some PSA 10 Daniels cards. This 2022 Panini Prizm Purple Choice RC Auto /20 fetched $450 in November 2024.
What about some PSA 10's that have moved since Daniels was named Most Improved Player? This Hyper Prizm PSA 10/10 Auto sold for $150 on May 3. An unsigned PSA version sold for $35 on May 1.
The Top PSA 10 Daniels sale since winning the award came on, when a 2022 Contenders Gold Auto /10 went for $688.
This PSA 10 2022 Panini Select Gold Auto /10 sold for $430 in February. An ungraded version of the card is currently listed on Ebay for $599.
This PSA 10 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Green /5 sold for $255 in 2023. Today, his PSA 10 Donruss Optic Red Rated Rookie /10 is listed on Ebay for $250.
Daniels is an intriguing prospect whose cards remain fairly affordable, especially outside of low numbered parallels. Just what his ceiling is remains to be seen, but he's still only 22, and one wonders, if he remains this valuable on the defensive end of the floor, could Daniels turn into an All-Star caliber player?