NBA MVP Frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Year in Cards
Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have two games left in the NBA regular season, but in truth, the work is already done. Long since wrapped up the top seed in the Western Conference, the most compelling late season storyline has been SGA's MVP bid. He is considered by many to be the favorite to win.
It's been an incredible year for SGA, averaging 32.7 PPG on 51.9% shooting. Throw in 6.4 APG, 1.7 SPG, and 1.0 BPG, and we're looking at one of the greatest seasons by a guard in league history. Now, Alexander and the Thunder turn attention to winning the franchise's first-ever title. If they can do so, how much higher can SGA cards go?
To give a sense of the run on SGA during his (likely) MVP campaign, consider the top-end of his card market. It's been one of the most active in The Hobby this year and has exploded as his MVP case has solidified. Since February 1 alone, per Card Ladder, there have been 19 SGA card sales of over $25,000. That's seven more than Luka Doncic, whose trade to the Lakers captured much of the narrative after the NBA trade deadline. Giannis? 4 such sales. Wemby? 15.
The top sale? $152,501.22 for a PSA 10 2018/19 Panini Prizm Gold /10. Only two cards on Card Ladder were sold for more. A PSA 9 Black 1/1 of the same card, for $196,420, in March of 2024 when SGA was wrapping up his second straight first team All-NBA campaign.
At the top,$228,000 for perhaps Alexander's most coveted card, his 2018/19 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Auto 1/1. How much this card is now worth is one of the most fascinating high-end Hobby questions in basketball right now.
Doncic's 1/1 National Treasures Logoman Auto is one of the highest sales in basketball hobby history. The card has sold twice, once for $4.6 million in 2021 and then for in $3.12 million in 2022. It's difficult to imagine SGA's wouldn't make a run at seven figures at this point.
Alexander's rise in the card market has been unique in contrast to the likes of LeBron, Doncic, and Wemby - perhaps primarily because he simply did not carry the attention, narrative, or expectations coming into the pros like these three annointed generational talents were. The result has been a years-long boom in SGA value. Since the day before being announced as first team All-NBA for the first time on May 10, 2023, SGA's rate of growth is 456.28%.
Doncic's all-time rate of growth, per Card Ladder is 402.65. SGA's? 3,666.72%. A testament to the value of prospecting as a collector, SGA's run to the elite class of the basketball hobby has been incredible to witness. Even considering Alexander's improved value coming into this season, his rate of growth since opening night has been almost 200%. In the last week alone, as he wraps up his MVP season, Card Ladder registered 65 sales of $1,000 or more.
On April 3, SGA's PSA 10/8 2018 Panini Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Autograph Choice Black Gold sold. It's a great example of Alexander's journey to the top. The card sold in 2019 for $880. By 2021, the card reached $5,600. 2024? $9,150. This time around? The card went for $16,050.