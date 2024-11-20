Oh My! 1-of-1 Sadaharu Oh Auto Pulled in 2024 Topps Chrome Update with More to Come
Imagine pulling an autograph of the ultimate home run king – and it may not be who you think.
That happened on Tuesday when a breaker with Blez Sports Cards pulled a Superfractor autographed card out of 2024 Topps Chrome Update of Sadaharu Oh.
Oh amassed 868 career home runs and is considered by many to be one of the greatest baseball hitters of all time. He spent his entire career with the Yomiuri Giants and played in four decades. He is currently the chairman of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball.
The Superfractor autograph, which is a 1-of-1, meaning it’s the only one like that in existence, was a surprise to collectors as Topps didn’t include Oh on the checklist.
But there’s good news. There are more Oh autographs coming to Topps products very soon.
In 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which came out last week, there are just six total autographed cards of Oh, according to Topps. That includes the Superfractor and another parallel numbered to just five copies.
However, with his latest deal with Topps, Oh's autographs will appear in a total of 13 different sets from now into 2025. Two of the sets will be out by the end of the year: 2024 Topps Definitive Collection (Dec. 11) and 2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball (Dec. 27).
This is where it starts to get fun.
Chase cards for upcoming sets include a 1-of-1 dual autographed card with Oh and MLB legend Hank Aaron in Definitive and a triple autographed card with Oh, Aaron and Babe Ruth in 2024 Topps Transcendent Baseball.
Topps doesn’t stop there and is adding Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro into the mix, showcasing Japanese League stars on autos with each of the global sensations in 2025 baseball releases.
A dual auto with Oh and Ohtani will appear in 2025 Topps Sterling and a triple autograph with Oh, Ohtani and Ichiro will be in 2025 Topps Definitive.
Collectors have a chase set out for them for Oh’s cards for the next year.