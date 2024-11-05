Paige Bueckers and Juju Watkins named among Preseason All-Americans
The 2023-24 NCAA Women's basketball season changed the game forever. Now, the next season kicks off today, with the next wave of superstars under the spotlight. NIL has allowed for athletes in college to earn off of their "Name, Image, and Likeness", creating a time that collectors have longed for; sports cards being produced of athletes while their in college. With the NCAA naming their AP preseason All-Americans, and all having sports cards currently available but one, this will showcase the sales of the athletes to watch takeover the college scene this year.
1. Paige Bueckers (UCONN)
Paige Bueckers, as the No.1 recruit in the 2020 class, has been in the spotlight before her NCAA career began. Bueckers won the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year award, and has advanced to three Final Fours in her four-year collegiate career. Injuries have been present throughout Bueckers career, including an ACL injury, but in her fifth "and final" season, Bueckers is entering fully healthy. Bueckers is one of the best selling female athletes, collegiate or pro, truly having a demand in her cards that are currently available. Bueckers' 2023 Bowman University “Bowman’s Best” 2023 Greatness Awaits Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 10 is her highest sale to date; selling for $6,011 via Alt auctions on July 19th, 2024. There is one sale of Bueckers' that is higher, but it is a dual autograph with Caitlin Clark, that sold for $9,760; still making the "Greatness Awaits", Bueckers' highest solo sale.
2. Juju Watkins (USC)
Juju Watkins, is another No.1 recruit (2023) that has taken over the college scene. Watkins in her freshman season, took the USC Trojans to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1994. Watkins' freshman campaign had her named as the NCAA Freshman of the Year, and runner-up for Naismith Player of the Year. These accolades for Watkins, along with USC landing two major transfers this offseason, in Kiki Iriafen and Talia Von Oelhoffen, the expectations for the USC Trojans are sky high. Watkins', like Bueckers, sells very well in the sports card market. Watkin's most expensive sale to date is her 2022 Bowman University First Bowman Red Shimmer Auto /5 PSA 10, which sold for $5,000 via Ebay best offer on July 23rd, 2024. This overtook the spot for Watkins' highest sale, previously set by her 2022 Bowman University First Bowman Superfractor 1/1, that sold for $3,600 via Fanatics Weekly on January 28th, 2024.
3. Kiki Iriafen (USC)
Kiki Iriafen is a name that many were unfamiliar to previous to last season. Previously with the Stanford Cardinal before transferring to USC this offseason, Iriafen didn't receive much playing time in her freshman and sophomore season. Last year, Iriafen got the opportunity she'd been waiting for, with her minutes increasing, so did her production. Iriafen received double the minutes she had in the season prior, and while maintaining a 55% shooting percentage, her points per game more than tripled. Iriafen is now using her senior season to prepare for a pro basketball career, and she thought USC would best prepare her for the opportunity. Iriafen is the only athlete on this list that does not have any sports cards currently produced/available with any company (Leaf, Upper Deck, Topps, Panini, OnIt, etc.)
4. Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame)
Hannah Hidalgo was the No.5 ranked recruit in the 2023 class, making for a big land for Notre Dame. Hidalgo was the ACC's Freshman of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, leading the NCAA in steals at 147 steals. Hidalgo and the Fighting Irish won the ACC tournament, and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. The leadership Hidalgo displayed, has left many excited in the partnership of her and Olivia Miles this season. Hidalgo's most expensive card sale to date is her 2023 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Superfractor Auto 1/1, which sold for $1,250 via Ebay auction (Best offer) on February 7th 2024.
5. Madison Booker (Texas)
Madison Booker in her freshman campaign put together a great season. Booker won the Cheryl Miller Award, which recognizes the top small forwards in today's game. Booker also was Co-Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year in the Big 12. After an early season injury to Rori Harmon, Booker was thrown into being a facilitating "point guard" for the Longhorns. Expanding her game, Booker helped lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship, and an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament. Booker's highest sale to date is her 2023 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Superfractor Auto 1/1, which sold for $800 via Ebay auction (Best offer) on March 20th, 2024.