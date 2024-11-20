Paige Bueckers Signs Exclusive Deal With Panini America
Panini America has signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with the University of Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers for autographed trading cards.
Bueckers -- a two-time first team All-American and the 2021 NCAA Player of the Year -- joins hoops stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as women’s basketball stars who have partnered exclusively with the card manufacturer.
“Growing up, I used to collect cards of all my favorite players, to know that my teammates and I will have our own Panini trading cards and that fans are going to go collect it is really special," Bueckers said. “I can’t wait to collaborate on projects that give collectors and fans more ways to celebrate our game."
A senior, Bueckers will be featured across Panini’s college-based products, including Panini’s Instant and part of a full team set of the 2024-25 UConn Women’s Basketball team.
"Paige is an incredible talent and one of the most accomplished, and influential players in the country, and we are excited to welcome her to the Panini family,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Our partnership with her is an exciting addition to our team of elite athletes, and we look forward to offering fans her products for years to come."
This latest partnership is an extension of what Panini has called a "commanding presence in the collegiate NIL space." The company recently introduced Panini College, a dedicated NIL platform that enables all athletes at a partner university to have their own Panini trading card under the Panini NIL brand.