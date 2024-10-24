Panini Signs Exclusive Deal With High School Football Star Vernell Brown III
Panini America announced on Thursday that it had signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with high school football standout Vernell Brown lll for both autographed trading cards and memorabilia.
Known as “VB3," Brown -- son of Vernell Brown Jr., a standout cornerback for the Gators from 2001 through 2005 -- is one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects and hails from Jones High School in Orlando.
“I’m excited to partner with a premium brand like Panini America. When I was younger, I always dreamed what it would be like to have my own trading card – so to have this become a reality is really special," the high school senior said.
Panini America did not disclose details of the deal.
Brown, who committed to play for the University of Florida earlier this year, will be featured "across Panini’s line of collegiate products, including autographed trading cards and memorabilia, and will also be included in Panini marketing activations," the company said.
“VB3 is well on his way to becoming an impactful player at the collegiate level, joining our current roster of playmakers,” said Jason Howarth, who serves as Panini America's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations. “We’re sure that he will be a fantastic addition to our collegiate products and programs in the coming years."