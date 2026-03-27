2025 Panini Silhouette Football Release Preview

Panini looks to have one final licensed NFL release on their docket, and it takes the form of 2025 Silhouette Football. This is the first time that it will be released under the NFL license, and the line was introduced late last year with the NBA. The product will not contain any current NFL players or any rookies from the 2025 class, and instead focuses on retired players and a handful of NCAA athletes that look to make the jump to the NFL in a couple of years. While this may not appeal to some collectors, it can provide an opportunity to get an autograph of a future star, or hall of famer.

Here is what collectors need to know about the newest release by Panini.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2025 Silhouette Football

Hobby boxes will contain a total of 16 cards, with four being hits. Collectors will be hoping for all four to be autographs, but it more than likely will be a combination of autographs and relics. Collectors can also find four inserts and parallels in each box on average, making half of the cards in the box either inserts or hits. The product is currently slated to release on Friday, March 27th on the Panini website, and a price has not been advertised. However, some websites are offering a secondary pre-sale at around $599 a box.

2025 Panini Silhouette Football Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Look For Rare Inserts and Autographs of Legends and Prospects

One notable rare insert that collectors can find in the release is Vanta. These cards feature a player standing behind the insert title, which is written at the front of the card three times. But, it is written in a way that makes it look like the title is separating apart in two different directions. Ultimately, it is a card that has high eye appeal. Other short printed inserts include White Night and Gala, which feature a close up of a player in action.

2025 Panini Silhouette Football Larry Fitzgerald Vanta SP Insert | Checklist Insider

Signatures will be the primary chase, and there is no shortage of legends who signed for the product. The Profile Signatures subset alone has a long list of hall of famers, including: Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson, Lenny Moore, and more. Collectors can also find Quad Autographs, which include both player and coach combinations. In some cases, it even mixes collegiate and pro players together.

2025 Panini Silhouette Football Deion Sanders Profile Signatures | Checklist Insider

This is the second NFL product in a row that features collegiate players. Autographs and Patch Autographs will be key chases aside from parallels. A preview image of an Arch Manning Patch Autograph was shared ahead of release, and it contains what looks to be part of his number off of a home jersey. His autograph is located at the bottom of the card, along with the Panini NIL logo.

2025 Panini Silhouette Football Arch Manning Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini Silhouette Football is scheduled to release on March 27th on the Panini website. It looks to be the final licensed offering before the NFL license changes hands, so collectors who are fans of Panini products will want to take notice. The product features key chase elements, such as rare inserts and autographs of legends and prospects. Even though there are no current players, the product still offers appeal for collectors.