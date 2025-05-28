Pascal Siakam Plays Robin to Haliburton's Batman but Card Prices Are Climbing
Pascal Siakam is quietly building a Hall-of-Fame résumé. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP and three-time All-Star is on the verge of making his second NBA Finals appearance. But just like his prior trip to the Finals with the Toronto Raptors and Kahwi Leonard, Siakam is again playing the perfect sidekick, this time to Tyrese Haliburton.
Pascal Siakam has played brilliantly in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tyrese Haliburton's brilliance often overshadows his game. However, Siakam has built a strong résumé of his own, as the Indiana Pacers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.
Coming off an impressive Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 in which he had 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists against the Knicks, Siakam played the second-most minutes behind Haliburton. He also stretches the floor as a three-point threat while playing above-average defense.
Siakam's surge in the playoffs has resulted in a recent surge in his rookie card prices. Pascal's PSA 10 2016 Panini Prizm Silver recorded an all-time high sale on May 26 for $125, according to Card Ladder. It is a low-population card, with only 213 Gem Mints in circulation. The $125 sale represents a 267% increase over the past three months.
The PSA 9 sells for significantly less, with the most recent sale listed at $20 - not a bad price, considering the low population of 133.
For collectors on a budget, the PSA 10 Base Panini Prizm last sold for $32. The card has a population of 606. It also doesn't have quite the growth the Silver Prizm has experienced, seeing only a 25% increase over the past three months.
Surprisingly, one card has gone down in value. The PSA 10 2016 Panini Prizm Mosaic has experienced a 37% drop in value in the past three months. The last recorded sale was for $25, a significant drop from a $40 sale in early March. The PSA 10 population is 395.
The question is: what happens to Siakam's card value if he helps lead the Pacers to their first-ever NBA title? Plus, does a second NBA title put Siakam in the Hall of Fame discussion with a career that has seen him make multiple All-Star and All-NBA teams? If so, there may still be some good values to be had on the Siakam market.