Topps Now Brings Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson to WWE Cards
In the hours before Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson get set to lead their teams into Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Topps Now has released a card commemorating another showdown at Madison Square Garden between the two star guards.
On June 28, 2024 the two hardwood rivals stepped into the ring at WWE Smackdown in New York City. Now, the moment has delivered Haliburton and Brunson's first Wrestling trading card. The moment from last June has resurfaced online as fans prepare for the upcoming Eastern Conference Finals battle between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
The Topps Now card is now available and will remain so until May 24 at 3:15 PM EST. The base card will be joined by FoilFractor parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, as well as a 1-of-1 FoilFractor.
Last year's second-round series, in which Haliburton and Indiana defeated Brunson and New York in six games, was at times acrimonious, and the WWE capitalized on the rivalry with this fun moment at The Garden. One things for sure, with even more at stake this time around, there will be plenty more fireworks between these two long-time rivlas and their star players.