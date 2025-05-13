Pat McAfee Gets an Epic WWE Topps Now Card
Three days after going head to head with Gunther in a WWE match, Pat McAfee will have a new rookie card. Topps Now is celebrating McAfee's moment in the ring, with a new Topps card only available online from now until May 16th.
McAfee is flying high (literally) in this action shot of him doing a backflip, showing he has more skills than just kicking a football. Pat definitely earned Gunther's respect, before a sleeper hold ended his night.
The next few days for as low as $8.99, collectors will have a opportunity to own a rare moment in history. While McAfee is a commentator for WWE, it is uncertain if he will get in the ring again. This particular card does come with some suprises. Beyond the base card, collectors will have the chance at scoring either the gold /50, orange /25, black /10, and red /5. One lucky person will walk away with the 1/1 FoilFractor.
The do-it-all Pat McAfee is a former kicker for the Indianapolis Colts. After 8 years in the league, Pat was able to add 2 Pro-Bowl selections, and 1 All-Pro to his resume. Once football was no longer in his future, McAfee turned to the mic. It seems that whatever McAfee wants to do, success follows him. Guests like Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce have been on his show, helping him bring huge ratings across multiple platforms. On his X platform alone, McAfee has over 3 million follows, not to shabby for a former kicker.
From the field, to the mic, and now the ring, Pat McAfee may just be the most interesting man on the planet. Only a few more days left to score his WWE rookie card on ToppsNow.