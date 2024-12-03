Popcorn, Peanuts, and Parallels: 2024 Bowman Draft Introduces Brand New "Variety Packs".
As a diehard baseball card collector who’s been ripping packs since I could say the words “rookie card,” the announcement of the 2024 Bowman Draft Baseball Jumbo Hobby Boxes has me super hyped. Why? Because this year, Topps has added an extra layer of excitement with their exclusive “Variety Packs.”
Here’s the deal: every 1 in 50 Jumbo Hobby Boxes will include a special “Variety Pack”. Each pack contains four unique base parallels with super-fun designs inspired by baseball snacks: Popcorn, Sunflower Seeds, Bubble Gum, and Peanuts. It’s like Topps turned our favorite ballpark treats into collectible art, and I’m all about the food as much as I’m all about the art. These aren’t just regular cards, they’re packed with personality and totally stand out from the usual color-based parallels we’re so used to chasing.
And then there’s the cherry on top, or should I say the caramel on the popcorn? Some Variety Packs will contain autographed cards numbered to just 5! Scoring an autographed card /5 is about as rare as catching a foul ball at your first game, and it could feature one of the biggest names in this year’s draft class. These cards are sure to become the crown jewels of anyone’s collection, especially with the buzz around players like Jac Caglianone (Royals) and Travis Bazzana (Guardians).
Speaking of this year’s lineup, Bowman Draft has crushed it by including some of the most exciting prospects in the game. Jac Caglianone is a dual-threat powerhouse, while Travis Bazzana brings insane speed and athleticism. Add in Carson Benge (Mets) and Christian Moore (Angels), and you’ve got a stacked checklist that collectors and scouts alike are drooling over.
For collectors, this new twist isn’t just about the cards; it’s about the thrill of the pull. The idea of pulling a Variety Pack and possibly landing an autograph numbered to 5, feels like hitting a walk-off home run. It’s the kind of innovation that makes ripping packs even more exciting and keeps the hobby fresh.
If you’re as pumped as I am, make sure you snag a Jumbo Hobby Box (or ten). With these Variety Packs in play, 2024 Bowman Draft isn’t just a set, it’s a game-changer!