2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Includes Fun Garbage Pail Kids Cards
The latest edition of Bowman Chrome Baseball hits shelves this week. It has everything a collector chasing prospects could expect, but this time around there’s something a little extra.
Topps has included Garbage Pail Kids inserts featuring young stars including New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez, Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter and Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz.
The cards are exactly what you would expect from Garbage Pail Kids. They’re silly, satiric and a little gross.
The 23-card set includes De La Cruz as “Artsy Elly,” Baltimore's Jackson Holliday as “Hovering Holliday” and Pirates ace rookie Paul Skenes as “Parroted Paul.”
They are tough pulls for collectors. They’re considered case hits as they fall at a rate of just one in every 200 packs of 2024 Bowman Chrome. There are parallels with Orange Mojo (/25), Red Mojo (/5) and Black Mojo (1/1) in Mega boxes as well as Red Refractor (/5) and SuperFractors (1/1).
Early pulls are seeing solid bidding on eBay. A Spencer Jones “Strange Spencer” is one of the first Bowman GPK cards to hit the marketplace with the bidding surpassing $50 in its first 12 hours.
This isn't the first time Topps has GPK-ified Major League Baseball Players. It created a 2022 Topps Garbage Pail Kids MLB set and in 2023 worked with artist Alex Pardee for another special release.
Topps is blending the nostalgia of GPK with modern baseball cards for collectors.
The 23-card checklist for 2024 Bowman Chrome GPK includes:
Jordan Lawler, Arizona Diamondbacks
Druw Jones, Arizona Diamondbacks
Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Max Clark, Detroit Tigers
Jackson Churio, Milwaukee Brewers
Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins
Luisangel Acuna, New York Mets
Jason Dominguez, New York Yankees
Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ethan Salas, San Diego Padres
Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals
James Woods, Washington Nationals
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox