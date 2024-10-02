Aaron Judge's Rubble & Crew Appearance Immortalized in Upcoming Baseball Card
Aaron Judge is getting a special card in the 2024 Topps Baseball Update Series from his appearance on Rubble & Crew, a Paw Patrol spin-off.
Topps has pawsome news. Aaron Judge is getting a special card in the 2024 Topps Baseball Update Series from his appearance on Rubble & Crew, a Paw Patrol spin-off.
This is a fun card for kids – and maybe some adults. When the Rubble & Crew episode aired in August, I knew a card was needed. One of the members of the dog crew even had a baseball card of the Yankees slugger in their back pack.
When it comes to cards and getting kids involved, this seems like an easy way to get there. Rubble & Crew is geared toward a younger audience. We watched the episode when it aired as a family because of the Judge connection.
Having these cards for children to find in packs of 2024 Topps Update can make for a fun Chase, uh, just chase.
Topps Update hits retail shelves on Oct. 16. It’s usually the type of product collectors buy for rookies have arrive later in the season. This year’s rookie crop will contain Jackson Holliday, Paul Skenes Jackson Merrill and Jack Leiter.
But the card many will be looking for includes Rubble’s first Topps card.
The Rubble & Crew episode with Aaron Judge also included his dogs, Penny and Gus. Penny was also voiced by Judge’s real-life wife, Samantha.
Topps hasn’t said if the cards featuring dog dad as his cartoon persona will be short prints or not, but we get the feeling they may not be as common as we would hope.
The Yankees also had a stadium giveaway related to Judge’s appearance on the show. A cute yellow hat with Rubble on the front.