Alabama Freshman Phenom Ryan Williams Gets A Second Bowman U Now Card With Autographs
Alabama freshman wide receiver made national headlines with a sensational game-winning catch to beat then-No.1 Georgia 41-34. The receiver made a sensational catch and followed it with two spins and a burst of speed to get past two Georgia defenders into the end zone.
What's more impressive is that Williams is 17 and won't turn 18 until February. He reclassified from the 2024/25 recruiting class by graduating a year early and joining the Crimson Tide for the 2024 season.
He was a two-time Alabama Mr. Football winner, given to Alabama's best high school player. He won it as a sophomore and a junior in the football-rich "Yellowhammer State." He's already drawing comparisons to another Alabama football legend - Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Bowman U Now released a card commemorating Williams' moment. It's his second card from the on-demand service provided by Topps.
Base cards are going for 11.99, with a 5-card bundle available for $49.99. There are also 10-card and 20-card bundles available for bigger discounts.
The releases also include a chance at randomly inserted base parallels numbered from /49 blue parallels to a 1/1 gold parallel. There are a total of 89 parallels. Cards are available for order until Oct. 4, 3 PM EDT.
To sweeten the pot, Topps will include randomly inserted autographed cards. There will be six randomly inserted autographs. One set of autographs will be numbered to 5. There will also be a 1/1 autographed card.
A numbered card release featuring relics of a game-used football sold out within minutes. They were retailing for $189.99.
This is Williams' second release from Bowman U Now. His first card was released on Sept. 4 and finished with a print run of 2,962. It is the second-highest print run this season, behind a card featuring Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, with a print run of 4,875.