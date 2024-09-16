Fantasy Hero to Cardboard Hero: 4 TDs for Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara dominated Week 2 fantasy football with a stellar four-touchdown day. Fantasy football production doesn’t guarantee hobby success, but it often is tied to it. Consequently, each week Collectibles on SI will check in with the top fantasy performers to see how their production affects their place in the hobby.
Kamara’s cards can’t be considered hot and haven’t surged in price. That said, as many Kamara cards sold on eBay on Sunday in just a few hours after the game as had in all of the previous week. While his selling volume is up, his prices are still low and he’s going to have to do more to gain hobby attention.
Running backs have largely gotten forgotten in the hobby. Kamara was one of the few that had a modicum of support in the hobby after he rattled off five straight Pro Bowl seasons to start his career. Along with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, Kamara was one of a handful of running backs whose cards carried value.
Injuries, some off-field troubles, and declining production hit Kamara the last couple of years. His cards became ice cold and dropped roughly 66% in value on average. Kamara’s career numbers are strong, but they aren’t strong enough to merit a HOF induction meaning Kamara still has work to do to keep hobby value.
Kamara got lost in the hobby shuffle, but some collectors were convinced he would produce this year as his cards are up 22% over the last three months even before Sunday’s touchdown barrage. Lots of players saw increases in the run-up to the season. The fact that Kamara is among them means that he hasn’t fallen off the hobby radar. He looks rejuvenated and if he keeps averaging over five yards a carry there is a good chance collectors will still be talking about Kamara into 2025.