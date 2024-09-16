Harrison Jr. and Nabors Top Week 2's Rookie Roundup
Rookies drive the sports card market. Several key rookies got substantial playing time in Week 2 including a few quarterbacks. Better days should hopefully be ahead for the quarterbacks on the field and in the hobby, but a couple of receivers had days that make them hobby-relevant right now. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabors were two of the top performers overall, not just amongst the rookies and are consequently the subject of this week’s NFL Hobby Rookie Roundup.
What a difference a week makes. Harrison Jr. struggled in his first game and seemed to lack the confidence of his quarterback. That was all much ado about nothing and he justified all those who took him early in fantasy drafts and showed enough talent on Sunday to be a top-five receiver in the NFL this year if he can repeat that.
Harrison suffers from a dearth of cards like the rest of the rookies in his class. The few autos he does are primarily in Bowman products and have been selling very strongly with prices between $200 and $400 for most with a few rare ones selling for more. A couple of collectors successfully “bought the dip” as a couple of his autos sold for under $200 after his poor Week 1 debut.
Nabors took a solid Week 1 performance and improved with a touchdown and 127 yards. What really stood out was that he got 10 receptions though. Nabors looks set to be a major part of the Giants' offense and should get plenty of opportunity to shine this year.
Nabors also has relatively few cards with just a few Bowman, SAGE, and Leaf autos. His cards are selling briskly, but for nowhere near the prices of Harrison Jr.’s cards. It seems that collectors are holding out for later premium releases to go after Nabors cards, but the hype around Harrison Jr. is strong enough to cause bidding wars for the cards available now. We’ll see if Nabors can leapfrog Harrison Jr. with more strong performances.