Kyler Murray’s Blunt Quote on Marvin Harrison Jr. Surfaces After Disappointing Debut
Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.'s highly anticipated NFL debut ended up being quite the dud.
Harrison was on the field for 54 snaps and ran 33 routes, but he was targeted by quarterback Kyler Murray just three times and finished the game with one catch for four yards in Arizona's 34–28 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
After the game, Murray told reporters that his offensive playmakers not getting enough touches is not something that he worries much about.
"I wouldn't say [the Bills] were taking [Harrison] away," Murray said Sunday. "As a quarterback, obviously you're going through your reads. Sometimes the ball goes to him. That's not my job. Obviously, I have a sense and a feel for when guys don't get the ball and when they are getting the ball, but I'll leave that up to [offensive coordinator] Drew [Petzing]."
The Cardinals selected Harrison with the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NFL draft to become Murray's top option in the passing game. In his debut, Murray targeted Cardinals tight end Trey McBride nine times and receiver Greg Dortch eight times, but Harrison didn't get many looks.
Murray also didn't see a wide-open Harrison streaking down the field for a potential game-tying touchdown in the final minute of Sunday's loss.
Petzing, in his second year as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator, agreed with Murray's statement.
"One of the things I really try to stress with Kyler is it's not his job to get certain people the ball, or worry about how a guy is doing in the flow of the game," Petzing said Tuesday. "I've got to do that in the way that I call the game. He's got to make the best decision based on the look, coverage, the way the routes are run.
"Are a lot of the passes called with [Harrison] early in the thought process? Absolutely."
Murray will get his next chance to get Harrison more involved in the Cardinals' offense in their Week 2 matchup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.