5 Fantastic Emmitt Smith Cards To Add To Your Collection
Emmitt Smith was everywhere in the 1990's. On the TV screen, the covers of magazines, in video games - it's safe to say almost everyone in America knew who Smith was. Smith was one of the most dominant players the NFL has ever seen, combined with the fact that he played for "America's Team", the Dallas Cowboys. His football cards reflect the fact that he is a 3-time Super Bowl champ, an MVP and still the all-time rushing yards record holder with over 18,000 yards. There's a lot of noise to cut through with so many cards in the market - let's take a look at some of his best.
EMMITT SMITH 1990 ROOKIE CARD
There are several Smith rookie cards on the market, but most of his collectors would agree that this is the one to have. Despite a high production run, these cards carry a premium over the other rookies - one in gem-mint condition goes for around $2,000.
1991 Emmitt Smith Star Pics
This card isn't that well known, but it is probably the first Smith on-card autograph. Star Pics wasn't exactly one of the most well-known card companies, but they did manage to produce a set which included this one of Smith in his Florida Gators uniform with an on-card auto on the back. If you're interested, look for a graded copy - there are many of these with fake signatures floating around.
1999 EMMITT SMITH DONRUSS ELITE
1999's Donruss Elite product included the "Passing the Torch" autograph insert set and Smith's card in particular looks great. There's no designated area for the signature and Smith signs it boldly for a great look. There were two separate auto cards featuring Smith - his solo signature, seen here, and a dual autograph card featuring Smith and Fred Taylor.
1999 UPPER DECK SP SIGNATURE
1999 also saw the release of Upper Deck's SP Signature product, which included one autograph per pack. The card seen here is from the much more limited gold parallel and is regarded as one of Smith's best autograph cards. The great design has a lot to do with its desirability.
2024 Emmitt Smith Panini Flawless Progressions
Released last year, well after Smith's playing days, the "Progressions" subset in Panini's Flawless product takes the collector full circle with the Hall of Famer. Showing Smith in the uniforms of both teams he played for in the NFL and featuring his Hall of Fame bust in the middle, this card serves as a fitting tribute to a legendary career.
