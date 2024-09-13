Kendrick Lamar Nabs the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. It's Time He Is on More Cards.
Week 1 was full of NFL news and action so you might have missed that the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show . Sports and music have had a long relationship, but the industries are colliding more regularly. That relationship sometimes makes its way onto cards producing some overlooked, but wonderful collectibles, including one for Kendrick Lamar. As music and sport intersect, it makes sense that more cards of musicians are in the future, but especially for the Super Bowl halftime headliner and the show in general.
Topps has dabbled with celebrating baseball first pitches before. Lamar’s lone licensed card (well, there is a chrome version as well) comes from a 2016 Topps subset celebrating first pitches. Lamar’s card sells for $15 for raw paper copies and over $100 for gem mint refractors.
It’s a popular set and Topps has returned to the concept using Topps Now cards. The Topps Now versions often include autographed versions and are highly sought after. They provide a blueprint for how Topps could produce cards for the Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.
The halftime show is long overdue for cards. Licensing issues almost certainly have thwarted any previous card issues, but hopefully Fanatics can navigate that quagmire once they have the full NFL license. It’s a shame collectors have had to wait though as who wouldn’t want a signed Topps Now relic from Prince’s memorable set?
Lamar’s cemented himself as one of the stalwarts of the music industry and his place as the halftime headliner proves it. With the Super Bowl buzz and a hobby clamoring for more mixing of music and sport in cardboard form (just check out sold prices of Travis Scott Topps Chrome exclusives), hopefully some cards celebrating an integral part of America’s biggest game and Kendrick Lamar are in the future.