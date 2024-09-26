Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes Get Their Own Baseball Card
Olivia Dunne may have never played baseball, but that won’t stop her from getting a baseball card.
The gymnast and social media star will be on a dual autographed card in 2024 Leaf Metal Baseball. The other half features her boyfriend Paul Skenes, the frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year.
Leaf Metal Baseball hits shelves on Oct. 11 with up to 14 cards in each box — so the chase is on!
This isn’t Dunne’s first card.
Leaf has included her autographs in other products like 2023 Leaf Pop Century and 2023 Leaf Metal. She’s been paired with Skenes and other LSU stars like WNBA star Angel Reese, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews.
Dunne embraces her LSU ties and puts Skenes and Reese on her LSU Mount Rushmore, so it’s natural for her to be paired with her collegiate counterparts.
In 2024 Leaf Eclectic, Dunne and Skenes were paired up for their first dual autographed card — and it’s clear the fans want more.
A 1-of-1 version of the Eclectic card sold for $1,100 in August. Other copies have sold for hundreds of dollars.
Dunne has been hitting the sports and sports collectible scene. In August, she attended Fanatics Fest where she dressed up as her baseball boyfriend, including a mustache.
Leaf Metal Baseball is a one-pack product. The hobby box version comes with seven cards, including five autographed cards while the jumbo box version will come with 14 cards with at least 10 of them being signed.
The set will include prospects, retired stars and up-and-coming rookies.
Leaf teased other cards from the set including a triple autographed card with retired stars Dale Murphy, Fred McGriff and Gary Sheffield, and a dual auto with James Wood and Dylan Crews.
Plus those looking for a little nostalgia can look for 1991 Leaf Metal Flashbacks.
In addition, all the autographs will be numbered 25 copies or less, so those who hit Dunne and Skenes signed cards know they are getting a rare copy.