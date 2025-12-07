Livvy Dunne featured in Allen & Ginter, Paul Skenes hunting for the card

Livvy Dunne has officially made it to Topps Allen & Ginter. The Topps set is known for having non baseball athletes heavily in their product along with autographs of those stars. Dunne has officially made the checklist.

Who else wants this Livvy card for their collection? 🙋‍♂️ Skenes is a buyer 😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/VrTOec7l1I — Topps (@Topps) December 4, 2025

Dunne has base, mini, and autograph cards in the 2025 Allen & Ginter checklist. Dunne is known for being an LSU gymnast. In 2017 she was named to the US Junior Women's National Team. She officially retired from gymnastics in 2025 and is currently a social media influencer, brand ambassador, and aspiring actress. She also founded The Livvy Fund, where she helps female athletes with their NIL deals.

Livvy Dunne Buys Paul Skenes Anime Card

Dunne is no stranger to the hobby or supporting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. She has picked up some of his big cards in the hobby. She also tried to help the Pirates obtain his debut patch card by offering the seller to watch a Pirates game with her in her suite.

