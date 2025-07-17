Paul Skenes creates All Star Game History, Earns Topps NOW Card
Throughout the history of the MLB, and more specifically the All Star Game, many historical precedents have been set. But, Paul Skenes was able to create history in this year's All Star Game, doing something that no pitcher has ever done before. Skenes became the first pitcher to start the All Star Game in his first two seasons. In this year's game, Skenes pitched a 1-2-3 1st inning, striking out both Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene, while getting Aaron Judge to ground out.
Skenes' accomplishment is now the subject of one of the latest Topps NOW cards. The card features a photograph of Skenes on the mound, getting ready to deliver his next pitch. Behind him, is the attentive crowd in attendance, watching to see what Skenes will do next. The key way to indicate that this card is All Star Game related would be the logo in the top right of the card, or the All Star Game themed socks that Skenes has on.
In keeping with the traditional Topps NOW format, parallels are attainable of the card for collectors. The parallels are randomly inserted, and according the Topps website, replace the base card. The website also states that the odds are based on the number of cards ordered. The parallels available are Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and Superfractor (/1). There is also a key autograph chase for collectors who end up ordering this card - a 1/1 Superfractor autograph from Skenes himself. The autograph will come in the form of a redemption, but any Superfractor autograph of Skenes is sure to carry some serious value.
As Paul Skenes continues to amaze the world of Baseball with his accomplishments, he continues to set new heights. His latest accomplishment makes it's way onto a Topps NOW card that collectors are able to get for a limited time, and if lucky, a collector can add a Skenes autograph in the process.