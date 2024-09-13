Collectibles On SI

The Race for National League Rookie of the Year and the Hobby Significance

John Newman

Sep 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes
Sep 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes

As we head into the last two weeks of the Major League Baseball season, fans and

collectors alike really start honing in at not just the pennant races but also who are the favorites

to win season awards such as MVP, Cy Young, and of course Rookie of the Year.

Today we are zooming in on the National League rookie of the year race. It a two-man show

coming down to the wire. As we all know winning this award does not ensure future career or

hobby success. For every Ohtani, Judge or Jeter who has won the award, the hobby road is

littered with the likes of Michael Fulmer, Kyle Lewis, Jonathan India and others who couldn't

maintain their career or hobby relevance and wound up finding their way into many of a dealer’s

discount boxes. With that disclaimer being said let's look at the two frontrunners.



Talk about a story book start for the Pirate's Paul Skenes. The overall number one pick of 2023

fast-tracked his way through the minor leagues and single-handedly made the Pirates relevant

again. The amazingly became only the 5th rookie pitcher since 1933 to start an All-Star Game

and the first to do it in 33 years with the last being Hideo Nomo in 1995. He then proceeded in

pitching a hitless inning retiring the likes of Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and some guy

named Aaron Judge. At the time of this writing he has a sub one whip, a 2.2 era and he’s

averaging 1.25 strikeouts per inning. His starts are must see baseball. He's created a hobby

buzz similar to what we saw when Ohtani hit the scene without also having a bat in his hand.

Hobby wise deals and deals will be hard to come by because being the number one overall

pick, he was already on many people's radars. His speedy ascension to the big leagues caused

his cards to break that initial high ceiling and skyrocket even more. His 1st Bowman Chrome will

set you back about $30 to $35 and if you are a true believer the PSA 10 auto version of that

card will cost you between 2 and 2.5 k. One more hobby disclaimer…and you probably heard it

before “be careful buying pitchers”.



Okay now back to our regularly scheduled writing. The other candidate is the Padre’s do

everything center fielder Jackson Merrill. While he took a couple more years getting to the show

he's actually a year younger than Skenes, since he was drafted out of high school. At the time of

this writing he's a few steals away from being a 20/20 guy, add in a chance at a hundred RBI

rookie season and a near .300 batting average. His 6 foot three frame also bodes well for continued and
future success. Comparatively speaking his cards are more affordable at least for now. A 2024

Topps Chrome X-Fractor rookie can be had for around $20. The auto version of his Chrome

rookie will cost around $225 to $250. Not bad for a young everyday player who looks the part. I

can't promise future success but man these guys are exciting to watch and collect!!

