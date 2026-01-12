Alex Bregman's Rookie Cards After Signing with The Cubs

One of the best infield free agents was taken off the market on Sunday night as Alex Bregman inked a five year, $175 million dollar deal with the Chicago Cubs after spending a single season with the Boston Red Sox.

Having won a pair of World Series titles along with several MVP caliber seasons, Bregman's card market holds some high end sales from some of his earliest cards. All sold listing information is according to Card Ladder data.

RELATED: Top MLB Free Agents and their best cards

1st Bowman Red Autograph

Alex Bregman 2016 Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

After being a first round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman's 1st Bowman cards appeared in the 2016 iteration which highlighted the infielder as one of the top chases in the product upon release. Bregman's highest selling card to date was one of his 1st Bowman Red Refractor autographs in a BGS 9.5. Selling in March of 2023 for just over $17.8K, the card set the record by almost $10,000 as another Red Refractor autograph sold for $7,980 just a month earlier in February of 2023.

1st Bowman Superfractor

Alex Bregman 2016 Bowman Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

While it appears that Bregman's 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor autograph has yet to surface, his non-autographed version of the 1/1 sold in March of 2025, a month after the infielder signed with the Red Sox last winter. The card sold twice in the span of five months, first selling for $3,200 on eBay only to sell for $40 more in August of 2025 on Fanatics Collect.

2010 Bowman Chrome USA Superfractor

2010 Bowman Chrome Alex Bregman Team USA 1/1 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

While Bregman was not drafted until 2015, Bregman possesses an earlier card that also dons a "1st Bowman" indication. In the 2010 version of Bowman, a youthful Bregman had cards from his time playing for numerous Team USA teams growing up. In that year's version of the product, Team USA "1st Bowmans", some other players in the product who had Team USA 1st Bowmans prior to being drafted included Gerrit Cole and Matt Olson among others.

The 1/1 Superfractor of Bregman's Team USA 1st Bowman sold in May of 2025 for $4,000. The listing is fifth-highest among the Team USA 1/1s sold, trailing Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and both of Francisco Lindor's autographed and non-autographed Superfractor.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: