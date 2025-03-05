PSA Temporarily Halts Some International Submissions
Newly imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and the special region of Hong Kong have resulted in PSA temporarily halting direct submissions from the countries. According to a post on X by @nesterp99, the 25% tariffs were costs that would be picked up by PSA.
A $1,000 card submission would result in PSA having to pay $250 to import the submissions.
Users in Canada can still drop off cards at PSA's official drop-off center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. According to PSA, customers in Canada can continue to submit via PSA Authorized Dealers.
In a press release, PSA said it is still working on a solution for customers in China. There was no mention of how users in Mexico can submit their cards.
PSA finished its statement by apologizing to users impacted by the tariffs.
"We do apologize to our customers in these countries for this inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. We will provide further updates as they become available, as we strive to keep PSA authentication and grading services accessible to all collectors worldwide."