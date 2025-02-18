Comparison: How Much PSA Graded Cards Sell Compared to Other Grading Services
It's well-known within the industry that PSA-graded cards sell for more than cards graded by other services. Sometimes, the difference can be drastic; other times, not so much. There are various factors why cards with the same grade from different graders sell for different prices.
Some believe PSA delivers the most accurate grades, and others think it's PSA's brand that carries its weight in the secondary market. Below are a few well-known cards and what they sell for in certain grades by different card graders. All data is sourced from Card Ladder.
1. 1953 Topps Jackie Robinson #1
3 Month Average Prices
Quick Analysis: With limited sales data, we see a slight difference between PSA and SGC 5s. With a bit more data, there is a much larger difference in the 4s. It's interesting to see how close PSA 4s have sold compared to PSA 5s. Data was scarce to compare Robinson sales in higher grades from different card graders.
2. 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57
3 Month Average Sales
Quick Analysis: If you can afford it, there's an opportunity to buy BGS 9.5s to cross them over to a PSA 10. Both are Gem Mints, but PSA 10s outsell BGS 9.5s by nearly $150,000. The difference in prices shrinks as the grades get lower.
3. 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. Star Rookie #1
3 Month Average Sales
Quick Analysis: PSA 10s outsell SGC 10s by nearly $700, and both have a higher premium than BGS 9.5s. Notice that the differences in prices decrease among the lower grades.
4. 1996 Topps Kobe Bryant #138
3 Month Average Sales
Quick Analysis: The BGS 10 Pristine still carries a lot of weight in the industry. However, the BGS 9.5 has shown that it sells for much less than the PSA or SGC 10s. Curiously, there was little difference between a PSA 9 and a BGS 9, but the SGC 9 sold for less.
5. 2001 Topps Chrome Traded Ichiro Suzuki #T266
3 Month Sales Average
Quick Analysis: PSA 10s sell for nearly 3 times as much as a BGS 9.5. Head-to-head, the PSA 9 outsells a BGS 9 by more than $70.
6. 2023 Prizm Victor Wembanyama #136
3 Month Sales Average
Quick Analysis: There are so many Wembanyama PSA 10s (nearly 25,000), it's a marvel that they sell for as much as $83.