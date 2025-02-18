Collectibles On SI

Comparison: How Much PSA Graded Cards Sell Compared to Other Grading Services

Cards graded by PSA generally sell for more than those graded by other services, but by how much? We'll look at some cards to get an idea of what certain cards sell for in which grades and if it matters across all grades.

Horacio Ruiz

Image Courtesy of PSA

It's well-known within the industry that PSA-graded cards sell for more than cards graded by other services. Sometimes, the difference can be drastic; other times, not so much. There are various factors why cards with the same grade from different graders sell for different prices.

Some believe PSA delivers the most accurate grades, and others think it's PSA's brand that carries its weight in the secondary market. Below are a few well-known cards and what they sell for in certain grades by different card graders. All data is sourced from Card Ladder.

1. 1953 Topps Jackie Robinson #1

1953 Topps Jackie Robinson
Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

3 Month Average Prices

  • PSA 5 (2 sales): $2,573
  • SGC 5 (3 sales): $2,262
  • PSA 4 (7 sales): $2,250
  • SGC 4 (5 sales): $1,505

    Quick Analysis: With limited sales data, we see a slight difference between PSA and SGC 5s. With a bit more data, there is a much larger difference in the 4s. It's interesting to see how close PSA 4s have sold compared to PSA 5s. Data was scarce to compare Robinson sales in higher grades from different card graders.

    2. 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57

    1986 Fleer Michael Jordan
    Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

    3 Month Average Sales

  • PSA 10 (3 sales): $178,000
  • BGS 9.5 (8 sales): $33,300
  • PSA 9 (24 sales): $17,500
  • BGS 9 (18 sales): $10,600
  • SGC 9 (1 sale): $9,999
  • PSA 6 (33 sales): $4,142
  • BGS 6 (7 sales): $3,751
  • SGC 6 (1 sale): $3,570

    Quick Analysis: If you can afford it, there's an opportunity to buy BGS 9.5s to cross them over to a PSA 10. Both are Gem Mints, but PSA 10s outsell BGS 9.5s by nearly $150,000. The difference in prices shrinks as the grades get lower.

    3. 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. Star Rookie #1

    1989 Upper Deck KEN GRIFFEY JR Star Rookie RC #1
    1989 Upper Deck KEN GRIFFEY JR Star Rookie RC #1 / eBay.com

    3 Month Average Sales

  • PSA 10 (63 sales): $2,414
  • SGC 10 (5 sales): $1,722
  • BGS 9.5 (24 sales): $691
  • PSA 9 (156 sales): $189
  • BGS 9 (37 sales): $159

    Quick Analysis: PSA 10s outsell SGC 10s by nearly $700, and both have a higher premium than BGS 9.5s. Notice that the differences in prices decrease among the lower grades.

    4. 1996 Topps Kobe Bryant #138

    1996 Topps Kobe Bryant
    Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

    3 Month Average Sales

  • BGS 10 (1 sale): $1,900
  • PSA 10 (86 sales): $736
  • SGC 10 (11 sales): $419
  • BGS 9.5 (28 sales): $305
  • SGC 9.5 (13 sales): $176
  • PSA 9 (222 sales): $121
  • BGS 9 (21 sales): $116
  • SGC 9 (26 sales): $91

    Quick Analysis: The BGS 10 Pristine still carries a lot of weight in the industry. However, the BGS 9.5 has shown that it sells for much less than the PSA or SGC 10s. Curiously, there was little difference between a PSA 9 and a BGS 9, but the SGC 9 sold for less.

    5. 2001 Topps Chrome Traded Ichiro Suzuki #T266

    2001 Topps Chrome Traded Ichiro Suzuki #T266
    Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

    3 Month Sales Average

  • PSA 10 (14 sales): $1,186
  • BGS 9.5 (4 sales): $479
  • PSA 9 (49 sales): $215
  • BGS 9 (2 sales): $138

    Quick Analysis: PSA 10s sell for nearly 3 times as much as a BGS 9.5. Head-to-head, the PSA 9 outsells a BGS 9 by more than $70.

    6. 2023 Prizm Victor Wembanyama #136

    2023 Prizm Victor Wembanyama #136
    2023 Prizm Victor Wembanyama #136 / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

    3 Month Sales Average

  • PSA 10 (1,392 sales): $83
  • BGS 9.5 (17 sales): $60
  • PSA 9 (789 sales): $26

    Quick Analysis: There are so many Wembanyama PSA 10s (nearly 25,000), it's a marvel that they sell for as much as $83.

