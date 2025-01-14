PSA Delays: How the Hobby Adapts While The Grading Giant Gears Up for 2025
PSA's recent announcement about delays in their receiving process has been a big topic in the sports card world. For collectors like myself, such delays can be frustrating but also demonstrates the growth and change currently impacting the hobby.
PSA’s submission-related delays have created frustration among collectors who rely on timely grades to enhance the value of their cards and be some of the first to sell them on the secondary market. Such delays can lead to missed opportunities, particularly for those hoping to capitalize on time-sensitive events, such as a player’s breakout performance or a championship run.
The impact is even heavier for those collectors who submit using PSA's Bulk and Value service options. Although these offerings are favored by hobbyists that are grading multiple cards at once for long-term holds or resale, delays could lead to further frustration despite PSA’s assurance that all submissions are safe and secure.
PSA’s grading delays could have ripple effects the secondary market for both raw and graded cards, especially since timelines are crucial across these markets. With fewer freshly graded cards entering the marketplace, supply could temporarily tighten, potentially driving up prices for high-demand slabs, but such prices could level-off once PSA begins to meet demand. With that said, collectors may turn to other grading companies such as CGC, Beckett or SGC, who could provide quicker turnarounds in the face of PSA's backlogs.
This situation also highlights the importance of grading diversification in the hobby. Collectors who have relied exclusively on PSA may consider submitting to other grading companies or holding onto raw cards longer, diversifying their strategies to mitigate future risks. Personally, and for years, I would only grade with BGS but that changed recently due to similar delays in thier internal process.
For emerging grading services, this could represent a golden opportunity to capture market share by emphasizing faster turnaround times and competitive pricing, especially ssssince 20,000,000 cards were graded in 2024. Although, companies like Beckett Grading Services (BGS) and SGC have already carved out strong reputations with collectors over the years, folks should keep an eye out for new players within the grading marketplace.
With that said, BGS is well-known for its detailed sub-grades, which provide collectors with a better look into their cards’ condition, while SGC’s consistent turnaround times and focus on vintage cards make it a trusted alternative for specific segments of the hobby. These differentiators could become even more attractive as collectors look for alternatives to PSA.
PSA’s has always been very upfront when it comes to communication with its customer base of collectors, highlighting everything from delays to staffing enhancements to the integration of new technology. From a customer perspective, this demonstrates a continued commitment to transparency and is critical for maintaining trust among the hobby community.
Collectors value clarity and assurance that their prized possessions are in good hands, and PSA’s updates provide some peace of mind. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by industry leaders in managing high demand and and meeting customer expectations.
Looking ahead, PSA’s investment in new technology and expanded staffing is a positive sign. The company has indicated plans to implement advanced automation systems for receiving and logging submissions, including machine-assisted unboxing and streamlined digital data entry. These advancements aim to significantly reduce human error and improve efficiency, ensuring a smoother process for collectors and faster turnaround times.
For the hobby, PSA’s delays also highlight the importance of patience and adaptability. While the inconvenience of delayed submissions is undeniable, it’s a testament to the rising popularity of sports cards and the continued demand for professional grading services. As PSA works through this backlog, collectors have an opportunity to focus on other aspects of the hobby, from trading and organizing collections to exploring other avenues of value creation.
PSA’s announcement about delays in their receiving process is a reminder of the delicate balance between supply and demand in the hobby. While frustrating in the short term, the company’s transparent communication and planned improvements offer hope for a more efficient future.