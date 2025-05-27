Red Sox Fans and Collectors Celebrate Marcelo Mayer's MLB Debut
After several weeks of speculation the Red Sox finally pulled the trigger and called top prospect Marcelo Mayer up to the major league ball club once Alex Bregman was placed on the IL with a quadriceps injury. Prior to that news, Mayer had made a strong case for a promotion even outside of Bregman’s injury with his performance. At AAA he hit exceptionally well, maintaining his elite exit velocity and showing off the athleticism that made him one of the top prospects in baseball. He ended his run batting .271/.347/.431 to go along with 8 home runs and 48 RBIs. He also showed position versatility getting reps and second and third along with his natural short shop position where he’s rated as an above average defender. Since his promotion Mayer has seen time primarily at third base with some time being spent at his natural shortstop position.
For some background on the player, Marcelo Mayer was taken fourth overall by the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft. That year, Mayer was widely considered to be one of the top players if not the top player overall in the 2021 MLB Draft so savvy Red Sox fans and collectors were thrilled when he was available and taken by the Sox. Likewise when he made his Topps product debut later that year in Bowman Draft 2021 he was the top chase for collectors. Mayer’s minor league career got off to a solid start however he had his two most recent minor league seasons cut short due to a variety of short term injuries. Those injuries did affect his standing in prospect ranking sites (again unfairly in my opinion) and collectors as his hobby market took a slight dip down at the end of last season.
However, Mayer along with his hobby market recovered nicely since stellar spring training and AAA performances. Prior to the start of the season sales of Mayer base and refractor autos from Bowman Draft 2021 were selling in the $250-400 range graded for PSA 10 and BGS 9.5. Since his call up those who held onto their Mayer Bowman 1st autos have been rewarded. As collectors might have expected, since his call up sales of his Bowman Draft autos have increased. A PSA 10 Base autos have been selling for $425-$500. Numbered autos have also seen a jump in price with a PSA 10 blue wave auto selling for $747 per 130 point. Also it would be a surprise when if his MLB debut patch auto hits the market later this year if it was one of the top sellers amongst this year's rookie class.
On a personal note, I had the pleasure of meeting Marcelo Mayer while he was playing for the Portland Sea Dogs two years ago. At the time he was working through an injury and was the most popular player on the team. Even with that going on, he took the time to sign every autograph and chat with every fan who greeted him. Although it wasn’t necessary, he was genuinely apologetic for seeming rushed at the end when he had to catch the Sea Dogs bus as it was about to leave the stadium. As I have said before as a collector, it’s always an added bonus when you’ve had the chance to meet certain players and they end up being very friendly and engaging. Mayer certainly fits that description. So far, Marcelo Mayer is off to a good start as he recorded his fit MLB hit and multi hit game in his second start for the Red Sox. Fans and collectors like myself were happy to see his early success and are looking forward to more milestones and big moments to come in his career.