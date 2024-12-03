Reid's Rips: 2024 Topps Chrome UFC Blaster Box
In my previous life, I was heavily involved in professional Mixed Martial Arts including covering the UFC and its great athletes. I walked away from that life cold turkey about five years ago. That being said, I still like to rip some fight sports products every once in a while to add to my PC or at least see what's out there.
It has been a minute since I opened anything along those face punching lines but seeing the 2024 Topps Chrome blaster in front of me at my LCS at a decent price, I had to step back in the cage.
The 2024 Topps Chrome UFC blasters offer six, 4 card packs. Let's get it on!
The best card in my first pack was a refractor of featherweight Jamall Emmers. The kickboxer suffered a TKO loss in his most recent fight back in March. We should see him in the Octagon again soon.
My second pack will turn out to be the best of the box as it included a really nice Sepia Refractor of a man who's quite possibly the best fighter in the world right now in UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Pereira is a true fighting champion and someone who's captured the hearts and imaginations of fight fans around the world with his incredibly fast paced, explosive, fan friendly fight style, his overall accomplishments in the Octagon and his amazing backstory. This pack also held a Fired Up insert of Charles Oliveira as well as base cards of world champion fighters Michael Chandler and Alexander Volkanovski.
A refractor of former UFC Featherweight World Champion Max Holloway was the big hit in my next pack. Speaking of a guy with an incredibly aggressive and violent fighting style, Max Holloway is as good as it gets, as evidenced by the spinning back elbow he's landing on this card.
The next pack I received a Hall of Fame insert card of one of the greatest of all time in former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion, Georges St. Pierre. GSP is a true icon of the sport and as worthy of a Hall of Fame slot as anyone that's ever stepped in the Octagon.
My next pack held a Refractor of another former interim UFC Champion, this time lightweight Dustin Poirier.
The next round offered a Topps Chrome Allen & Ginter of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Islam has a 26 and 1 overall record and is the reigning, defending UFC Lightweight Champion winning the belt from Charles Oliveira, defending it against Alexander Volkanovski twice and most recently stopping Dustin Poirier in their title fight in June. Come to think of it, I received all of those guys in this blaster.
My final pack held yet another Sepia Refractor this time of former wrestling standout and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. One of the more accomplished wrestlers to ever step in the Octagon and one of the most interesting personalities outside of it, Cejudo is a fun fighter to follow.
For less than 20 bucks, it was a pretty fun rip. I'm sure I got my money back with the cool Alex Pereira card alone.