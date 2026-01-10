Darryn Peterson's 32-point Game Earns Rare Bowman U Now 1/1 Card

In case you missed it, Tuesday night's overtime thriller between Kansas and TCU featured Jayhawks freshman Darryn Peterson putting on a clinic. He erupted for a career-high 32 points, helping his team erase a double-digit deficit for the 104-100 overtime win. None of his points were bigger than the three clutch free throws he hit with 1.7 seconds to go, forcing OT. His composure was next-level with pure ice in his veins.

RELATED: 7 Spectacular Jaylen Brown cards, including an affordable case hit

Bowman U Peterson Cards

Bowman U NOW one-of-one autographed basketball card of Darryn Peterson | Topps

On Friday, Topps announced over X that Peterson's clutch performance against TCU will now be captured as a Bowman U NOW® basketball card, including one stunning 1-of-1 autograph FoilFractor card. Topps is only selling opportunities to own these cards for a very short window, which closes on January 12, 2026.

In addition to the one-of-one card, buyers will also have the chance to pull parallels limited to 50 or fewer, including gold (/50), orange (/25), black (/10), and red (/5) foils as well as autographed cards numbered to 10, 5, or 1.

RELATED: Most Expensive 2025-26 Topps Basketball Card Sales So Far-An Update

Best Kansas performance in a over decade

Peterson's 32-point night was the most from a Jayhawk in over a decade. The last player to score 32 or more for Kansas was Andrew Wiggins, who racked up 41 points for the Jayhawks on March 8, 2014, in a 92-86 loss against West Virginia.

Mar 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots over the defense of Eastern Kentucky Colonels guard Marcus Lewis (12) in the first half during the 2nd round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images | Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

He followed up his career-high night with a 23-point night in a losing effort against West Virginia. So far this season, Peterson is averaging 22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. The game against WVU was only his 7th so far this season, as he's been limited by leg cramping and hamstring tightness.

NBA draft discussion heating up

Peterson's monster night adds more fuel to the fire around the upcoming 2026-27 NBA rookie draft class discussions. The future stars of the class include Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, and Darryn Peterson, any of whom could be possible number one picks according to the latest mock draft projections. These young players are still fairly unknown, as all four are freshmen.

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson putting a hand up against UNC's Caleb Wilson | postcrescent.com

According to the Kansas basketball player bio, Peterson models his game after Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard, and it shows. He's a dangerous player with an uncanny ability to carve up defenses, hit buckets from range, and knock down clutch shots when his team needs him most. And for a right-handed guard, he is one of the strongest left-handed finishers I've ever seen.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: