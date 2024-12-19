Shohei Ohtani's 1/1 Superfractor was just pulled!
Earlier this year, Topps released "2024 Topps 50/50: Shohei Ohtani”, a product made to commemorate Shohei Ohtani's historic 50/50 season, in which he stole 50 bases and hit 50 home runs for the first time in MLB history. This product that is now sold out, was available on Topps website, with single packs selling for $25, and the 10-pack boxes for $239.99. In the full boxes, the format is as follows: 5 cards per pack | 10 packs per box, with 1 Chrome Parallel or Short Print on average per box. Collectors are chasing autos, relics, auto-relics, and the rare 1/1 Black Dynasty 1/1 auto-relics. Six autographed superfractors are a part of the checklist; one of which was just pulled by a collector better known as Eastcoastflipper on Instagram.
Omar, aka eastcoastflipper, captured his reaction of pulling the Ohtani 1/1 superfractor auto that commemorated Ohtani's three stolen bases in one game on August 3rd. Sharing it to his page,the video now has 104k views and rising. Topps then shared his reaction to their socials, with the same reaction video now amassing 575k views on their page.
When asked to quote what this pull meant Omar said this:
This is the biggest card I’ve ever pulled, and one of the greatest moments of my life- Omar AKA Eastcoastflipper on Instagram
Omar has been a collector since he was a kid, though recently re-ignited his love for sports cards during the pandemic in 2020. He's now turned his love for collecting into a full-time buisness, "grading cards and selling them for a profit." While no official announcement has been made for the cards future, it was noted in an Instagram story that Goldin Auctions is now following his account.