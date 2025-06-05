The 5 Most Expensive Rickey Henderson Cards Ever Sold
Rickey Henderson was one of the most electric players baseball has ever seen. His combination of hitting, base stealing, and trash talking was something to behold and easy to connect with. His cards reflect that. Below are five of the most expensive Rickey Henderson cards ever sold, each offering a glimpse into the passion collectors have for the all-time stolen base king.
5. 1999 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems
The 1999 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems set marks just the second year baseball cards were included. That said, Rickey Henderson wasn’t part of the 1998 checklist, so his 1999 card is his first and only appearance in the sought-after PMG line. Limited to just 50 copies, it’s a tough card to find and a favorite among modern-day Henderson collectors. The above copy recently sold for over $5,400 despite being graded a PSA 5.
4. 2017 Topps Dynasty MLB Logo Patch Autograph
Easily the most modern card on this list, the 2017 Topps Dynasty MLB Logo Patch Autograph is a one-of-one featuring the most popular patch in the hobby, the sport logo. Logo patch autograph cards have been gaining popularity across all sports, with this Rickey Henderson card selling for over $5,700 a month ago.
3. 1979 TCMA Ogden A’s
The 1979 TCMA Ogden A’s card is a minor league issue that came a year before Rickey Henderson’s major league rookie. This particular copy was graded a 9.5 by Beckett, but what really sets it apart is the detailed inscription Rickey added himself. The autograph also received a perfect 10 grade, which only adds to its unique appeal. It sold for $6,000 last year, much more than many of the other standard signed copies.
2. 1977 Chong Modesto A's
The 1977 Chong Modesto A’s card is widely known as Rickey Henderson’s first professional card and is famous for spelling his name “Ricky” instead of “Rickey.” It’s incredibly rare, with very few high-grade copies in circulation. Despite being noticeably off-centered, a PSA 9 recently sold for over $11,000, showing just how valuable and sought-after this early piece of Henderson history has become.
1. 1980 Topps
The 1980 Topps card is Rickey Henderson’s mainstream rookie and one of the most iconic and recognizable baseball cards of all time. Despite being graded by PSA more than 43,000 times, only 26 copies have received a PSA 10, with the record-breaking sale taking place on February 15, 2021, when it fetched over $180,000.