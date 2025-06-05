2024-25 UD Extended Series: Top 5 Young Guns To Collect
Upper Deck unveiled the final chapter in its flagship hockey card line with the release of the2024-25 Extended Series Hockey, the third installment in the annual card trilogy.
Collectors can expect a wide range of cards in every box, with pack configurations ensuring multiple inserts or parallels throughout. The base set adds 250 new cards to the foundation laid by Series 1 and Series 2, bringing the total flagship checklist to 750 cards.
Of those 250 additions, the first 200 focus on veteran players — some shown with new teams — while the remaining 50 are a mix of short-printed Young Guns, appearing in an estimated every other pack.
Extended is often ignored by collectors, but Upper Deck added a chase element this year. The company included eight autographed Alex Ovechkin Young Guns buyback cards after he broke the league's all-time goals record.
Popular insert sets return from earlier series, including the fan-favorite UD Canvas cards and in Young Guns versions.
Here's a look at the top five rookie cards from UD Extended Series to collect:
Will Smith (San Jose Sharks)
No. not the actor, but the 20-year-old Will Smith, a center with the San Jose Sharks. He had a notable rookie season during the 2024–25 NHL campaign. Drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, Smith made an immediate impact with 18 goals and 27 assists in 74 games, totaling 45 points.
Smith's season included five power-play goals and a game-winning goal, contributing significantly to the Sharks' offense.
Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks)
Smith's Sharks teammate Macklin Celebrini has a Young Guns card in UD Hockey Series 2. However, he also has a Young Guns Canvas card in Extended Series.
Celebrini, last year's No. 1 draft pick, played in 70 games this past season, recording 25 goals and 38 assists for a total of 63 points. The center led all NHL rookies in points per game (0.90) and was second among rookies in both goals and assists.
Those stats made Celebrini a finalist for this season's Calder Trophy, awarded each year to the league's top rookie.
Rounding out the top rookies to collect are Denton Mateychuk (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Vancouver Canucks) and Owen Pickering (Pittsburgh Penguins).
There is also a card in the set that features two of our top five rookies (Smith and Lekkerimaki) who appear on the Young Guns checklist.