The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Roberto Clemente
Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, two of baseball's most notorious rule-breakers, have dominated the headlines this week, so what better time to shine a spotlight on the sport's ultimate humanitarian and high-character athlete, Roberto Clemente, or "The Great One" if you prefer.
Clemente was Major League Baseball's first Latino superstar, a fan favorite and World Series hero, a member of the sport's elite 3000-hit fraternity, and most of all, someone who made the ultimate sacrifice, ultimately losing his life in a fatal plane crash while on an aid mission to Nicaragua.
Turn back the clock 40 years ago, and Clemente's cardboard was far less popular among collectors than that of contemporaries Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mays, though still a notch above other immortals from his era such as Frank Robinson, Al Kaline, and Harmon Killebrew. Today, the Great One's profile in the Hobby is much higher, largely on par with Mays and Aaron even if his cards (and everyone else's) still take a backseat to the Mick.
RELATED: Is Mickey Mantle Still King of the Hobby?
With more than 8.000 cards, narrowing down Roberto Clemente's essential cardboard down to just five is obviously an impossible task. Nonetheless, here are five that warrant mention in any conversation.
1955 Topps Roberto Clemente
RELATED: Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson Cards a Gamble
Before reading on, please just pause a minute to appreciate this absolutely glorious piece of cardboard: the wonderful portrait, the miniature action shot, the greatest of all Pirates logos, and last but not least the full name of "Roberto." (Most later cards used "Bob," which Clemente was not a fan of.) Oh, and if that's not enough for you, this is also Clemente's rookie card, even as a much later card may well be the Holy Grail among Clemente collectors.
1956 Topps Roberto Clemente
Readers of this series will not be surprised to see Clemente's second-year card featured among his Essential cardboard. And why not? Think of these second-year cards as a budget collector's rookie card stand-in. After all, they're nearly as old and generally priced at only a fraction of the cost. Plus, how can you beat the action shot featuring a leaping Clemente in front of a vintage (now, not then) wall advertisement?
1963 Topps Roberto Clemente
There is literally no wrong answer when it comes to selecting a 1960s card of Roberto Clemente as a case could be made for every single one. Thankfully, accomplished Clemente collector John Heinen helped break the tie with this review of the Great One's 1963 Topps card.
Clemente's 1963 Topps card has great colors and a great picture of Roberto looking to the decade of greatness he has ahead. In the main photo, Clemente appears to be following through on a throw in warm-ups. Not many of his cards feature him throwing. And if that is not enough, you get a bonus picture of him at the bottom!- John Heinen, Roberto Clemente collector
Still, for those not swayed by John's review, feel free to swap in Clemente's 1960 Topps, 1961 Topps, 1962 Topps, 1963 Fleer, 1964 Topps, 1964 Topps Giant, or...well okay, you get the idea! They're all awesome!
1968 Topps 3D Roberto Clemente (Test Issue)
RELATED: Roberto Clemente's Iconic 1971 Topps Card
Though issued thirteen years after his rookie card, this test issue holds Grail status among Clemente collectors. Yes, it's incredibly rare and a far tougher find than the rookie card, but there's more to the card's appeal than rarity. As far as technology more than a half century old goes, this is about as up close and personal an image of the Great One as you'll find anywhere. Oh, except for one thing. You won't find it anywhere!
1972 Topps Roberto Clemente
If any baseball card ever doubled as a poem, you're looking at it right here. Though the 1972 Topps set included a first-of-its-kind "In Action" subset, this base card of Clemente may well be the greatest of all action shots in the set. That the final day of the year would mark the end of Clemente's life adds even deeper significance to this 1972 card and its tombstone design.
Baseball is a difficult game. To be among the top 1% to ever play it at the major league level puts one in absolutely elite company. Still, it is within this select group that Roberto Clemente absolutely belongs. The same may well be true of Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and a good 250 or so others who have played this game at the highest level. But then on top of that there is the top 1% ever to grace this thing called life, the ones who struggled, endured, or sacrificed in service to others or for a greater good. These are the true heroes. And yes, we find Clemente here as well.
Enjoy his cards, but even more enjoy his example. Very few have the potential to put together a Hall of Fame career, but all have the potential to always bring their best, to look out for others, and to give more than they take.
Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth.- Roberto Clemente