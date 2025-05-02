The Fastest Growing Card Show in the Country: The Pittsburgh 700
About 25 minutes south of Pittsburgh lies one of the fastest growing sports card and collectibles shows in America: The Pittsburgh 700. May 2nd-4th will mark the 9th show for the Pittsburgh Card Show, where it once started back in 2023 in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Founder and director of the show, Bryce Bergen, was able to give a bit more details about how popular this show has become and the growing number of collectors who show up from across the country (and out of country). When asked what the first show looked like, Bryce stated that in 2023 there were 175 tables and drew about 4,000 people. An interesting caveat behind that first show was an unexpected relocation to the Washington Crown Center Mall (where it is still held) that happened last minute. Through uncertainty, the change in venues was a blessing in disguise as it provided more space and free admission for everybody.
Now here comes the part that is hard to believe and quite astronomical. During the first two years of operating the show, Bergen and Mark Hipsley (his partner in running the show) worked day in and day out to provide for the ones who were showing up. Because of this, the Pittsburgh Card Show is projected to be the 4th largest card show in the entire country this weekend. Yes you read that correctly. 2 years ago there were 175 tables set up for dealers, and this weekend there will be 750…a 429% increase in dealer tables over the course of a two year time span. The show is looking to be larger than prominent shows such as the Dallas Card Show, in just its 9th card show ever. 27 different states will be represented this weekend, as well as Canada, where dealers and collectors will make the trip to Yinzertown, USA.
Bryce emphasized that this show is for every single person and truly highlights and emphasizes creating a fun and enjoyable atmosphere for the children. There are cards at the show for every single person. A wide array of sports, Pokemon, TCG, Magic, cheap, expensive, and everything in between will be represented this weekend. In fact, patrons may even go home with some incredible prizes due to giveaways ($10,000 in door prizes) that happen all weekend, including $3,000 in shopping sprees that are free to enter.
“We do draw a lot of people but there’s a ton of kids here, and that’s the way it should be. That’s what this hobby/business is all about."- Bryce Bergen
If the cards, atmosphere, and free giveaways weren’t enough for you, there will be top notch meet and greets over the course of the weekend as well. Steelers superstars, Joey Porter Jr. and Calvin Austin lll will be signing autographs and meeting collectors over the course of the day Saturday. Also, WWE Diva, Kelly Kelly will be doing the same for anyone who wants an autograph or a photo op. Other celebrities in attendance include Dawn Marie (WWE/ECW), Tamon Lynum (Pitt Panther Football), and Pat White (WVU Football Hall of Famer).
Lastly, the million dollar question was asked to Bryce, and the question that will continue to be asked to dealers and collectors all weekend: What is your grail sports card?
His answer - 1955 Topps Roberto Clements Rookie (Great choice…slight bias may be present)
This is a show that collectors and hobbyists should all plan on attending and not only because of the generosity of the people behind the scenes, but because of the true quality of the show. While this show is still young, it is without a doubt growing into a powerhouse that is about to make a name for itself nationwide.