The Mount Rushmore of Football Cards
They’re not just pieces of cardboard with faces on them. They are currency, history, nostalgia, and myth all in one. In the realm of football cards, few rise above the rest, and cement themselves not just in value, but legacy. While I covered the Mount Rushmore of baseball cards last week, this week brings a whole different beast. The top four football cards of all time is a daunting challenge, as every child at one point in their lives has opened and sorted packs of football cards on the ground, picking out their favorite players. Much like baseball’s Mount Rushmore, I will be using these stipulations and guidelines in choosing the corpse d’elite of football cards.
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
#4 - 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Autographed Rookie 1/1
Not only is this card iconic for the re-emergence of the sports card industry, but for the history of the card market. This card marks the highest sale of a football card of all-time: $4.3 million, by PWCC Marketplace. This card is from one of the most high-end products in the market, known as National Treasures and was graded to be an 8.5 (near mint, mint) for the card's condition and a 10 on the autograph. This card encapsulates the modern sports card market and has set the ceiling currently for football card sales. While he may not be the greatest Quarterback of all time yet, Patrick Mahomes is well on his way of being at “GOAT” stature, as is this astounding card.
#3 - 1981 Joe Montana Rookie Card (Topps #216)
“Joe Cool” has often been referred to as one of the greatest Quarterbacks of all time, and his 1981 rookie card has likewise been praised to be one of the most iconic football cards ever. As special as this card is, the money comes with the grade. In raw form, this card sells for around $60-$100 (depending on visual condition). A PSA 9 runs around $1,800, which is a significant price jump. Furthermore, a PSA 10 of this card sells for about $51,500, as did one back in March of this year. With 4 Super Bowls, 2 MVP’s, and one rocket of an arm, Joe Montana will forever be one of the greatest football players to exist…and his 1981 rookie card is on Mount Rushmore of football cards.
#2 - 1958 Topps Jim Brown Rookie Card
While this card serves as the only recognized rookie card that Jim Brown has, it certainly has laid the foundation for all cards that have come after it. Jim Brown was simply one of the greatest, if not the greatest, fullback of all time. The 9-time pro bowler, and 3-time NFL MVP simply instilled fear into the defenses that were across the line from him. While there are no PSA 10’s of this card, a PSA 8 has sold on March 8th for over $21,000. A PSA 9, which is a pop 6, sells for around $335,000. Owning any of Jim Browns’s rookie cards is like holding greatness in your hands and it will forever be a grail for football collectors worldwide. Before “Goats” were even a debate, Jim Brown was simply the answer, and as is his 1958 rookie card on Mount Rushmore.
#1 - 2000 Tom Brady Rookie Card - Playoff Contenders Autograph
The greatest of all time. No debate. This iconic modern card isn’t just a grail card, it is the grail card. This card is a symbol of the evolution of not just football, but the sports card hobby. A PSA 9 has sold for over $85,000 on March 30th of last year, and last year a PSA 10 sold for $289,000. With the NFL draft just finishing up, this card is a reminder of one of the greatest underdog stories for those drafted in a late round. Brady, who was drafted 199th overall, went on to win 7 Super Bowls, 5 Super Bowl MVPs, 3 NFL MVPs, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler. This card also has the added touch of an on-card autograph instead of a sticker auto. This football card is a piece of football’s Mount Olympus. It not only holds value, but holds a legacy of Tom Brady, frozen in time, in a piece of cardboard with a face on it.
Honorable mentions from the team:
1933 Goudey Sports Kings Jim Thorpe, 17976 Topps Walter Payton, and 1935 National Chickle Bronko Nagurski