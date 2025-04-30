Upper Deck Hockey Extended Series Cards Return With Ovechkin Autographs
Upper Deck’s buyback program returns -- and it's all about Alexander Ovechkin.
The company will include eight autographed Ovechkin Young Guns rookie cards into this summer's 2024-25 Extended Series Hockey.
Upper Deck said the cards will be available both in hobby boxes and on its online platform e-Pack.
RELATED: Ovechkin Goals Record Honored With Special Card Set
Ovechkin scored his 895th goal earlier this month to surpass Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.
RELATED: Is Topps Making Hockey Cards Again?
Ovechkin’s Young Guns cards in raw form go for anywhere between $500 and $1,000. Signed versions and ones that are graded can sell for thousands.
The last time Upper deck did a similar thing with its hockey products was when in 2017 when it released 97 copies of autographed Connor McDavid Young Guns rookies.
Extended Series is the third installment of Upper Deck's flagship hockey set that features a Series 1 and 2. Extended will feature 250 base cards and will include Young Guns and a variety of inserts.