Collectibles On SI

Upper Deck Hockey Extended Series Cards Return With Ovechkin Autographs

It's a Gr8 way to get collectors to buy more packs this summer

Clemente Lisi

Apr 27, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during warm-ups before a game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during warm-ups before a game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
In this story:

Upper Deck’s buyback program returns -- and it's all about Alexander Ovechkin.

The company will include eight autographed Ovechkin Young Guns rookie cards into this summer's 2024-25 Extended Series Hockey.

Upper Deck said the cards will be available both in hobby boxes and on its online platform e-Pack.

RELATED: Ovechkin Goals Record Honored With Special Card Set

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal earlier this month to surpass Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.

RELATED: Is Topps Making Hockey Cards Again?

Ovechkin’s Young Guns cards in raw form go for anywhere between $500 and $1,000. Signed versions and ones that are graded can sell for thousands.

The last time Upper deck did a similar thing with its hockey products was when in 2017 when it released 97 copies of autographed Connor McDavid Young Guns rookies.

Extended Series is the third installment of Upper Deck's flagship hockey set that features a Series 1 and 2. Extended will feature 250 base cards and will include Young Guns and a variety of inserts.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/News