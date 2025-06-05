The Top 3 Jerry Stackhouse Cards
If you just looked at how many different NBA teams Jerry Stackhouse played for, the novice could assume he was a career journeyman. But a closer looks shows a much more storied career. While he joined played for eight teams (76ers, Pistons, Wizards, Mavericks, Bucks, Heat, Hawks, Nets), but he landed on four of those teams via trade.
You could say he belongs in the hall of very good, always a cog in a starting lineup but never the superstar. So what are some of his best cards?
#3 - PSA 10 1996 Flair Showcase Hot Shots Die Cut Insert
The first one on this list is an insert, and a pretty neat one at that. This die cut shaped to look like flames is from a popular set, Flair Showcase. This card, according to Card Ladder, last sold on January 30, 2021 for $250. It's kind of crazy it wasn't higher. You have a solid player, a solid product, and a gem mint die cut with tiny little sharp corners and creases.
#2 - PSA 8 1997 Ultra Stars GOLD
The second card on the list happens to be one of the last cards of him in a 76ers uniform, the team that drafted him. His 1997 Ultra Stars Gold, graded a PSA 8 is valued, according to Card Ladder, around $350. The last sale coming a couple of years ago on November 15, 2023 at $366. It actually gained a bit since the previous sale of $351 on July 16, 2023.
#1 - PSA 5 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green #/100
The number one card on the list is a nuke. Again one from his last year as a 76er, his 1997 Metal Universe green Precious Metal Gems, numbered to 100 just sold on Fanatics Collect for a whopping $31,200 including buyers premium. The auction ended June 1.
It was hard to find previous sales, or even previous sales of a card similar to this. But it's safe to say that Precious Metal Gems are a really hot commodity, and that this is an expensive Jerry Stackhouse card!