Five High Dollar Aaron Judge Cards
We are watching a generational talent in Aaron Judge. He is on a torrid pace for his 2025 season. He already has 18 home runs and 47 RBI and according to MLB.com, is on pace for an astonishing 466 total bases.
Here are five, high dollar cards of the two-time MVP.
#5 - BGS 10/10 2017 Topps Archives '59 Bazooka Autographs #/99
Judges 2017 Archives Bazooka Autograph, graded BGS a Pristine 10 with a 10 graded autograph is classic. It meshes history with the 1959 design with the modern era as Judge's autograph is in nice blue ink. Numbered to 99, this card fetches easily four figures. According to Card Ladder, the last sale of this piece was on October 30, 2022 and it went for $1,975.
#4 - BGS 9.5/10 2017 Topps Archives Fan Favorites Autographs
Another four-figure card of Judges, is his 2017 Topps Archives Fan Favorites Autograph, grade a BGS 9.5 with a 10 autograph. It's a throwback design and the blue ink matches the navy color of the Yankee uniform. Being an on card autograph adds to the lore. This one last sold for, according to card ladder, for $1,199.25 on March 26th of this year, right as the 2025 season was kicking off.
#3 - BGS 9/10 2017 Topps Archives Fan Favorites Autographs Blue
The blue variant of the 2017 Archives Fan Favorite brings a little more of a premium than it's base counter part. It's a nice piece with the baby blue border to go with the dark blue ink of Judge's autograph and with the navy blue of the Yankee uniform. According to Card Ladder, this one last sold for $2,200 on February 27 of this year, just before the season kicked off with spring training.
#2 - BGS 10/10 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Autographs Orange Refractor
Going back to his prospect days, Judge had his Bowman 1st in 2013 Bowman Draft chrome, and this orange refractor, a short printed card, is one of his highest valued cards, according to card ladder. This pristine graded chromium card has an orange border and blue ink, ironically matching New York's counter team's colors, the Mets. According to Card Ladder, this one last sold on April 24, 2005 for a whopping $90,000.
#1 - BGS 9.5/10 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Autograph
This is a storybook card. Judges Bowman Chrome 1st autograph superfractor 1/1. It's one of a kind. The circled gold patter surround the nicely centered blue ink autograph. Although the grade of a 1/1 is not necessarily a must, this one happened to gem with BGS, earning a 9.5 and a perfect 10 autograph. According to Card Ladder, the last sale of this card was on May 19th, 2022 and went for the price of a nice house. This one went for $324,000.