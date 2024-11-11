Toronto Fall Expo Cards Feature PWHL Inserts and Rookies
The Toronto Sport Card Expo isn't only Canada's biggest memorabilia show. It's also a mecca for hockey cards.
While the four-day show featured a mix of vintage and modern cards, it was also the place for collectors to get their hands on 2024 Upper Deck Fall Expo promo packs.
The annual promo set not only features some of the NHL’s stars and rookies, but the checklist was also loaded with stars from the PWHL. Signed cards are also featured on the checklist for collectors to chase even now that the show has ended.
The base set featured 32 cards -- one from each NHL team -- and Victory Black Rookies inserts. In addition, women's hockey got some love with a separate insert set of PWHL Greats.
At the show, collectors had to buy a hobby box (like 2024-25 Series 1) from a participating dealer at the show, then go to the Upper deck booth to redeem the redemption packs. Individual cards hit the secondary market this week for those who didn't attend the show.
Here is the complete checklist:
Base Set
PP-1 Trevor Zegras , Anaheim Ducks
PP-2 Clayton Keller , Utah Hockey Club
PP-3 David Pastrnak , Boston Bruins
PP-4 Tage Thompson , Buffalo Sabres
PP-5 Nazem Kadri , Calgary Flames
PP-6 Sebastian Aho , Carolina Hurricanes
PP-7 Connor Bedard , Chicago Blackhawks
PP-8 Nathan MacKinnon , Colorado Avalanche
PP-9 Adam Fantilli , Columbus Blue Jackets
PP-10 Jason Robertson , Dallas Stars
PP-11 Moritz Seider , Detroit Red Wings
PP-12 Connor McDavid , Edmonton Oilers
PP-13 Matthew Tkachuk , Florida Panthers
PP-14 Anze Kopitar , Los Angeles Kings
PP-15 Kirill Kaprizov , Minnesota Wild
PP-16 Cole Caufield , Montreal Canadiens
PP-17 Filip Forsberg , Nashville Predators
PP-18 Jack Hughes , New Jersey Devils
PP-19 Mathew Barzal , New York Islanders
PP-20 Artemi Panarin , New York Rangers
PP-21 Tim Stutzle , Ottawa Senators
PP-22 Travis Konecny , Philadelphia Flyers
PP-23 Sidney Crosby , Pittsburgh Penguins
PP-24 William Eklund , San Jose Sharks
PP-25 Matty Beniers , Seattle Kraken
PP-26 Robert Thomas , St. Louis Blues
PP-27 Nikita Kucherov , Tampa Bay Lightning
PP-28 Auston Matthews , Toronto Maple Leafs
PP-29 Elias Pettersson , Vancouver Canucks
PP-30 Jack Eichel , Vegas Golden Knights
PP-31 Alex Ovechkin , Washington Capitals
PP-32 Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Parkhurst Priority Signings
PS-BM Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs /75
PS-CH Connor Hellebuyck , Winnipeg Jets /25
PS-CP Cole Perfetti , Winnipeg Jets /75
PS-CZ Connor Zary, Calgary Flames /60
PS-DG David Gust, Chicago Blackhawks /75
PS-DT Devon Toews , Colorado Avalanche /50
PS-JM Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets /10
PS-JS Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators /75
PS-LE Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators /75
PS-MK Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs /75
PS-QH Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks /25
PS-RG Ridly Greig , Ottawa Senators /75
PS-SL Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens /50
PS-AL Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings /75
PS-AT Akil Thomas, Los Angeles Kings /75
PS-BN Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes /75
PS-BO Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers /75
PS-JB Justin Brazeau, Boston Bruins /75
PS-JK Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators /75
PS-MR Matt Rempe, New York Rangers /75
PS-PM Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks /75
PS-PS Pius Suter, Vancouver Canucks /20
PS-RR Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs /75
PS-SW Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken /50
PS-TR Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks /75
PS-WD Walker Duehr, Calgary Flames /75
PS-ZD Zach Dean, St. Louis Blues /75
Parkhurst Priority Signings Exclusives
These cards were only available at the Toronto Sport Card Expo through case breaker promotion.
PE-BM Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins /5
PE-BT Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators /5
PE-CM Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche /5
PE-DL Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres /5
PE-IS Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers /5
PE-JG Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins /5
PE-JK Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues /5
PE-JM Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets /5
PE-JR Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars /5
PE-JT John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs /5
PE-KK Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild /5
PE-MF Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild /5
PE-MM Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs /5
PE-RJ Roman Josi, Nashville Predators /5
PE-TT Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres /5
Parkhurst Priority Signings Exclusives Duals
Available only through case breaker promotion.
PSE-BK Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers / Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning /5
PSE-MO Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers / Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals /5
PWHL Standouts
PS-1 Natalie Spooner, Toronto
PS-2 Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal
PS-3 Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota
PS-4 Hilary Knight, Boston
PS-5 Alex Carpenter, New York
PS-6 Brianne Jenner, Ottawa
Victory Black Rookies
V-1 Olen Zellweger, Anaheim Ducks
V-2 Matt Rempe, New York Rangers
V-3 Logan Stankoven , Dallas Stars
V-4 Zach Dean, St. Louis Blues
V-5 Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars
V-6 Liam Ohgren, Minnesota Wild
V-7 Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes
V-8 Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks
The next Toronto edition of the Sport Card Expo will take place this coming spring. The exact dates have yet to be made public.